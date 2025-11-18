Texas Tech Ranks No. 15 as Men's Basketball Extends Its AP Top 25 Streak to 11 Polls
The Texas Tech Red Raiders men’s basketball team is still firmly in the national spotlight. They landed at No. 15 in the latest Associated Press Men’s College Basketball Top 25. This marks the program’s 11th straight appearance in the poll. The team continued a streak that began last season and now stretches nearly 11 full months.
Baha Mar Championship Presents Major Test After Texas Tech's AP Fall
The Red Raiders (3-1) opened the year with a program-best preseason No. 10 ranking and slid slightly to No. 11 last week. And now they sit five spots lower after a tough loss at Illinois before rebounding with confidence at home against Milwaukee. As the team heads to the Bahamas for its biggest test yet, the opportunity to climb back into the top 10 is very much on the table.
Across the national rankings, the competition remains fierce. Purdue holds the No. 1 spot, followed by Houston, UConn, Arizona, and Duke. The Big 12 continues to flex its strength with No. 9 BYU, No. 16 Iowa State, and No. 24 Kansas also in the mix. Illinois’ win over Texas Tech gave the Fighting Illini their own jump in the polls, climbing from No. 14 to No. 8.
Now the Red Raiders shift their focus to the islands for the Baha Mar Championship. It's a two-day tournament that will instantly challenge their national standing. Tech opens play against Wake Forest at 7:30 p.m. CT (8:30 p.m. local time) on Thursday, Nov. 20.
The result determines whether they face either No. 1 Purdue or Memphis on Friday, Nov. 21, at an undetermined time. Both games will be televised on CBS Sports Network, giving the Red Raiders another national stage to showcase their momentum.
Should Texas Tech meet Purdue, it would be the program’s first matchup against a No. 1-ranked opponent since facing Houston in the 2024 Big 12 Championship semifinals. The Red Raiders have taken down a top-ranked team twice before, toppling Louisville in the 2019 Jimmy V Classic and upsetting Baylor in Waco on Jan. 11, 2022. Another chance is now within reach.
Stars Shine Early in the Season
Part of Tech’s early strength comes from standout individual performances. Christian Anderson currently leads the nation with 36 total assists and stands second nationally at 9.0 assists per game. His versatile play was on full display with 18 points and seven assists in the win over Milwaukee.
JT Toppin has quickly become a dominant presence. He ranked seventh nationally with 24.3 points per game. Meanwhile, he is also sitting second in the Big 12 and 15th nationally with 11.7 rebounds per game. His 35-point, 11-rebound outing at Illinois showcased his star potential. per game
Texas Tech’s offensive identity this season is clear: shoot 3s early and often. The Red Raiders have already hit 12 or more 3-pointers in three of their first four outings. That includes a program-record 17 in the opener against Lindenwood. They are shooting 38.1% from long range and rank second in the Big 12 with 12 made 3s per game.
The team is also thriving in the effort categories, leading the Big 12 with 16 offensive rebounds per game while averaging only 10 turnovers. Defensively, Tech has held every opponent to seven or fewer made 3s while limiting teams to 70.3 points per game on 41.7% shooting.
More From Texas Tech On SI
Stay up to date on Texas Tech Athletics by bookmarking Texas Tech On SI.