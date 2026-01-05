Texas Tech Scores Big, Secures 2 Elite Transfer Additions

Texas Tech’s 2026 outlook just took a massive step forward. The Red Raiders secured commitments from Trey White and Bryce Butler in the transfer portal, two high‑impact defensive playmakers whose versatility, length, and intensity instantly elevate the program’s identity on that side of the ball.

Former San Diego State standout Trey White brings instant credibility to Texas Tech’s defense. A two‑time first-team All‑Mountain West selection, White arrives in Lubbock, Texas, with 129 tackles, 19.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and an interception across four seasons.

His blend of production, explosiveness, and consistency gives the Red Raiders a proven disruptor who can change games at the line of scrimmage and elevate the entire defensive unit from Day 1.

BREAKING: San Diego State star transfer EDGE Trey White has Committed to Texas Tech, he tells @On3Sports



The two-time 1st team All-Mountain West selection has totaled 122 tackles, 19.5 sacks, 1 FF, and 1 INT through 3 seasonshttps://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/68kgZa98Qc — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 5, 2026

As a transfer, White arrives at Texas Tech with strong national recognition, earning an 86 rating from 247Sports' transfer rankings for the 2026 cycle. He checks in at No. 517 overall and No. 33 among all linebackers, underscoring his value as a proven defender with room to elevate even further in Lubbock.

During his junior season in 2025, White entered the year as one of the most decorated defensive players in the country. He earned a spot on the Bronko Nagurski Trophy preseason watch list, given to the national defensive player of the year, and was tabbed a preseason third‑team All‑American by Athlon Sports.

White was also named the Mountain West Preseason Defensive Player of the Year, the first defensive lineman in San Diego State history to receive the honor and only the fourth Aztec defender ever to do so.

White capped his 2025 campaign with major recognition, earning a spot on the All‑Mountain West Football First Team, a testament to his dominance, consistency, and impact as one of the conference’s premier defensive forces.

As for former Washington defensive lineman Bryce Butler, the Toronto native arrives in Lubbock as a highly regarded addition to Texas Tech’s 2026 class. Butler earned an 86 rating from 247Sports, placing him No. 379 overall and among the top defensive linemen available in the portal. His blend of size, athleticism, and upside makes him a valuable piece for the Red Raiders.

All praise due to the most high! Locked in!#WreckEm pic.twitter.com/SVV9QmHfhu — Bryce Butler 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@whoisbreezo) January 5, 2026

Across two seasons at Washington, Butler steadily grew into a reliable defensive presence. In 2024, he appeared in three games and recorded five total tackles, including one tackle for loss. He took a major step forward in 2025, playing in all 12 games and finishing with 19 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks.

Butler delivered his best performance of the season against Oregon, recording a season‑high five tackles and showcasing his growth as a disruptive defensive presence. Over his 15‑game career, Butler totaled 24 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks, showcasing consistent development and the physical tools to contribute immediately at Texas Tech.

With White and Butler now in the fold, Texas Tech has secured two proven defensive playmakers whose production, pedigree, and upside position the Red Raiders for a major leap forward. Their arrivals not only strengthen the roster but signal a clear vision for a tougher, faster, and more disruptive defense in the seasons ahead.

More From Texas Tech On SI

Stay up to date on Texas Tech Athletics by bookmarking Texas Tech On SI, and follow us on Twitter.