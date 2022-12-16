Skip to main content

Red Raiders F Fardaws Aimaq Disputes Transfer Portal Rumors

The Canadian-born big man says he's a Red Raider, and his goal hasn't changed.
The 6-11, 245-pound native of Vancouver, British Columbia arrived at Texas Tech via the transfer portal back in April. The two-time WAC Defensive Player of the Year spent that season with Utah Valley and chose Texas Tech over other schools that made his final five in Washington, Iowa, Gonzaga, and Texas.

Aimaq was one of the top 15 transfers in ESPN's transfer rankings over the summer, coming off being named the 2021 WAC Player of the Year. Aimaq averaged 18.9 points and 13.6 rebounds per game last season, ranking second nationally in the latter category.

Aimaq broke his foot in September during a team workout and has yet to suit up for the Red Raiders this season.

This past week, the Tech forward finally replaced his cast with a walking boot, then was reported to be back in the transfer portal.

But, on Friday, Aimaq disputed those reports and used social media to confirm his commitment to Texas Tech.

While Aimaq still is not yet fully recovered and ready for play, the program suggested he should be ready for a return sometime in February before the team makes it run to the NCAA Tournament.

