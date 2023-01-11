Cyclones Dismantle Red Raiders in 84-50 Blowout: Live Game Log

The Texas Tech Red Raiders men's basketball team is back in action on Tuesday, as they hit the road to take on the Iowa State Cyclones.

For the Red Raiders, their matchup against the Cyclones represents another chance to get their season back on track after a rough start to conference play. They find themselves sitting at 0-3 so far against the Big 12, and dropping to 0-4 would not be great for their chances at winning a conference championship.

As for the Cyclones, well, their season is on a much different trajectory than their conference foes. They sport an impressive 12-2 record, and where Texas Tech is 0-3 in Big 12 play, they are 3-0.

While the Red Raiders offense can be high flying, averaging 78.4 points per game, the Cyclones offense comes in at 70.6 points per game. If the Red Raiders can get their offense going, which won't be easy against a Cyclones defense holding opponents to 58.2 points per game, they could leave Ames with the victory.

Stay tuned as we provide live updates as the Red Raiders take on the Cyclones on Tuesday night.

Live updates will be available shortly after tip off.

FIRST HALF

Under-16 media timeout

We've hit the first media timeout of the first half and it is has not been a great offensive start for the Red Raiders. However, despite four early turnovers, they find themselves only trailing by 1.

Iowa State 6

Texas Tech 5

Under-12 media timeout

The Red Raiders offense has been sloppy tonight with 7 turnovers as we enter the under-12 media timeout, while the Cyclones have caught fire from beyond the arc.

Tech will have a chance for an and-1 out of the timeout, though, to cut the lead to 4.

Iowa State 17

Texas Tech 12

Under-8 media timeout

We've hit the under-8 media timeout and this has been a defensie game, with the talent on the defensive end for both teams apparent. The Red Raiders trail by 2, with Isaacs and Harmon leading the way at 6 points each.

Iowa State 19

Texas Tech 17

Under-4 media timeout

At the under-4 media timeout this one is all Cyclones, as they are currently riding a 7-0 run to a 9-point lead. The Red Raiders have 10 turnovers already and have not scored in the last 4:26 of play.

Iowa State 26

Texas Tech 17

HALFTIME

If you're the Red Raiders, take the first half and burn it. The Cyclones hit a three at the buzzer to go into halftime with a 19-point lead, closing the half on a commanding 11-0 run. Isaacs and Harmon still lead the Red Raiders with 6 points each.

Iowa State 39

Texas Tech 20

SECOND HALF

Under-16 media timeout

It has been a more fast paced start to the second half, as the Red Raiders have already forced three Cyclones turnovers. They still trail by 19, though, and will have two free throws out of the timeout.

Iowa State 48

Texas Tech 29

Under-12 media timeout

This one has gotten really ugly, folks. The Cyclones are riding a 12-0 run into the media timeout and have broken this game wide open with a commanding 27-point lead. Harmon leads the way for the Red Raiders with 11 points.

Iowa State 62

Texas Tech 35

Under-8 media timeout

This has not been a fun game in any capacity, as the Red Raiders now find themselves trailing by 30 at the under-8 media timeout. They are staring down the barrel of an 0-4 start in Big 12 play, which is the last thing needed.

Iowa State 72

Texas Tech 42

Under-4 media timeout

With 3:14 left in this one we've hit the final media timeout, and the Red Raiders still find themselves trailing by 33. Safe to say this is not Texas Tech's night, folks.

Iowa State 78

Texas Tech 45

FINAL

There is no way to sugarcoat it, this was an absolute beatdown from the Cyclones. The Red Raiders were sloppy on both ends and now find themselves at a disappointing 0-4 in Big 12 play.

Iowa State 84

Texas Tech 50

