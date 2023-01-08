Red Raiders Comeback Falls Short vs. Sooners in OT, Tech Still Winless in Big 12

The Texas Tech Red Raiders men's basketball team provided an exciting second-half comeback on Saturday night at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock but ultimately fell short in a 68-63 overtime loss to the Oklahoma Sooners.

Oklahoma's Jalen Hill scored eight points in the final 1:35 of overtime to seal the Sooners' victory and their first conference win of the young season.

OU was up by as much as 48-35 with 8:48 remaining in regulation, but former Sooner De'Vion Harmon led a frenzied comeback against his old team. Harmon scored 19 of his 23 team-high points in the second half including eight in the final five minutes to force the extra frame.

Despite the comeback, the Red Raiders had to overcome poor shooting once again, especially from beyond the arc. Tech shot just 11.1 percent (2-18) from deep and just 36.8 percent (21-57) from the field.

Tech led by as many as seven points early in the first half, largely due to six OU turnovers in the first eight minutes of the game.

Sooners guard Grant Sherfield found offense early with eight points at the half that helped Oklahoma get caught up for a 24-23 halftime lead.

The OU lead and momentum left the building when forward Tanner Groves fouled out with just over five minutes left in regulation. Groves led all players with 10 rebounds.

Harmon tied the game at 54 with just 1:15 remaining before Kevin Obanor put Tech up by two with 23 seconds left. But Sooners guard Milos Uzan hit two clutch free throws with 14 seconds left.

The Sooners dominated the last minute of overtime scoring five in a row for the 68-63 win.

Tech is now 0-3 in Big 12 play on the first Saturday of 2023 and has lost two in a row at home since No. 3 Kansas broke the program's 29-game home winning streak on Wednesday.

Next, the Red Raiders travel to Ames, IA for a Tuesday night matchup with the No. 25 Iowa State Cyclones as Tech is still looking for its first league win of 2023.

