Texas Tech Men's Hoops Continue Big 12 Play at No. 14 Iowa State

The Texas Tech Red Raiders men's basketball team is preparing to take on the No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones in Ames, IA on Tuesday night, in the first of two Big 12 tilts this week. On Saturday, Tech travels to Austin, Tx to take the court against the No. 10 Texas Longhorns.

Texas Tech lost a close 68-63 contest to the Sooners on Saturday night in Lubbock, while Iowa State beat No. 17 TCU 39-67 in Fort Worth. That extended the Cyclones' winning streak to five games.

Before Saturday's loss to OU, the Red Raiders had not lost back-to-back games since 2020-21, and now, Tech hopes to avoid an 0-4 start in Big 12 play.

Forward Kevin Obanor leads the Red Raiders, scoring 16.4 points per game, while guard De'Vion Harmon leads the team in assists with 3.7 assists and 2.0 steals. Harmon is also contributing 12.4 ppg.

Tech was short-handed in the loss to Oklahoma, with regular starters Daniel Batcho and Pop Isaacs out with injuries. Both were injured in the final minutes of the loss to Kansas on Jan. 3.

Batcho suffered a dislocated finger while Isaacs is in concussion protocol.

The Red Raiders are feeling the absence of both in the box score, as Batcho is the leading rebounder with 8.2 per game to go along with 2.0 blocks and 11.8 points. Isaacs started every game this season before the injury, is averaging 11.3 points, and leads the team with 35 3-pointers.

Iowa State is undefeated at home this year (8-0) and is coming off that dramatic win over TCU where Cyclones guard Gabe Kalscheur nailed a 3-pointer in the final seconds for the win.

Guard Jaren Holmes leads Iowa State with 13.0 points per game and has contributed 45 assists and 17 steals on the year. Guard Tamin Lipsey has started all 14 games for the Cyclones this season and is tied for the lead with 63 assists.

The two teams are tied in the overall series 21-21 as they split the regular-season series, but Tech got the edge in the Big 12 Championship quarterfinals with a 72-41 win in Kansas City.

WHAT: Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-5, 0-3 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (12-2, 3-0)

WHERE: James H. Hilton Coliseum, Ames, IA (14,356)

WHEN: Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, 7 p.m. CT

TELEVISION: Big 12 Network / ESPN+

RADIO: Texas Tech Radio Network

