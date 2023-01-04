Skip to main content

Red Raiders Men's Hoops vs. Kansas Jayhawks: Live Game Updates

The Red Raiders return home for more Big 12 action against the Jayhawks on Tuesday.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders return home for their second Big 12 contest against the reigning national champions, the Kansas Jayhawks. 

They will look to get back on track against the Jayhawks following their conference opener loss to the TCU Horned Frogs on New Year's Eve. Of course, doing so will be much easier said than done for the Red Raiders.

After losing two early non-conference games against Creighton and Ohio State they were able to bounce back and win six straight. Their final three wins to end non-conference play saw the Red Raiders eclipse 100 points in all three, dominating on both ends of the court. 

As for the Jayhawks, they opened their conference schedule with a massive comeback win against Oklahoma State, a game in which they trailed by 15 points at halftime before managing a 69-67 win. 

Stay tuned as we provide live updates as the Red Raiders host the Jayhawks from United Supermarkets Arena on Tuesday evening. 

Live updates will be available shortly after tip off.

