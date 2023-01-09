Skip to main content

Red Raiders Land Georgia Transfer F KyeRon Lindsay

Making his way back to his home state, KyeRon Lindsay will be a big addition for the Red Raiders next season.

While the 2022-2023 season has not been smooth sailing for the Texas Tech Red Raiders, they are set to add a big-time transfer. 

Mark Adams and his coaching staff continue to land elite talent, as combo forward KyeRon Lindsay announced that he would be transferring to Texas Tech from Georgia, moving back to his home state.

Lindsay, a member of the 2022 class, was initially offered by the Red Raiders but chose to go out of state to Georgia. He won't be eligible this season, but his addition is a huge get for the Red Raiders and is similar to Jaylon Tyson, who transferred to Texas Tech from Texas last season. 

If Lindsay is anything like Tyson this season then he will be an immediate contributor when he does see the court next season. 

Despite seeing limited action at Georgia this season, Lindsay was impactful when he saw the court. He started in eight of the 10 games he appeared in, averaging 6.2 points and 5.2 rebounds per game in just over 20 minutes.

At 6-7, 215 pounds, Lindsay is a big body that adds star talent to the Red Raiders' roster. Adams has shown he can win both on and off the court, and adding players like Lindsay will only continue to instill a winning culture in Lubbock.

