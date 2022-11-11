Red Raiders Basketball vs. Texas Southern: Live Game Updates

The Texas Tech Red Raiders will seek a 2-0 start to the season when they host the Texas Southern Tigers at 7 p.m. CT Thursday at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock.

The Red Raiders (1-0) are seeking to close off an undefeated week and boost their ranking in the national polls. Texas Tech started the season No. 25 in the AP preseason poll, one of five Big 12 teams that made the preseason Top 25.

Texas Southern (0-1) is coming off a season-opening loss at San Francisco. But, the Tigers were one of the better teams in the SWAC last season and turned the Dons inside-out with their defense in the second half. But the Tigers couldn't muster a comeback from a 15-point halftime deficit.

The Red Raiders finished 27-10 overall last season and 18-0 in the friendly confines of United Supermarkets Arena. Adams has been working on limiting personal fouls in the offseason as Tech averaged 16.2 per game last year.

The Tigers finished 2021-2022 with a 13-5 record but just 8-10 on the road in road games. They'll be looking to improve on their 43.6 percent field goal percentage from a season ago.

Keep up with the game all night with our live updates here at Red Raider Review.

Live updates will appear here after tipoff...

Starting Lineup

The Red Raiders announced the same starting five from their season opener on Monday.

The game was still set for a 7 p.m. tip-off on ESPN+/Big 12 Now.

