Texas Tech's Biggest Winners and Losers vs. Bethune-Cookman

The Red Raiders got the win over Bethune-Cookman Thursday night, but it wasn't the most assuring performance from the Red Raiders, as they seemed to struggle at points throughout the game.

Nonetheless, the Red Raiders advanced to 2-0 behind a 76-58 win at home. In the win against the Wildcats, here are both the biggest winners from the game and the players who left something to be desired.

Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn: Winner

Overall, Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn had his best night of the short season with 25 points, leading the team with 25 points, while shooting 50% from the floor, going 7-of-14, along with three rebounds, two assists, and one block.

Texas Tech's Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn reacts to hitting a 3-pointer against Bethune-Cookman during a Division I non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, in United Supermarkets Arena. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The fact that we now have proof that Gibbs-Lawhorn can be a high scorer for this team is scary. I truly believe any player in the starting five, and even bench players like Damarion Dennis, can be the leading scorer for Texas Tech on any given night, showcasing how deep this roster runs with elite scoring talent.

Josiah Moseley: Winner

So far this season, I think Josiah Moseley has been an excellent fill-in while the Texas Tech frontcourt remains slim due to both injury and eligibility concerns. Moseley played 21 minutes in the win over Bethune-Cookman, scoring an efficient 12 points on 5-for-8 shooting and grabbing a team-leading 9 rebounds, an area where he has been exceptional so far for the Red Raiders.

Cruz Davis: Winner

Texas Tech's Cruz Davis shoots a 3-pointer against Jackson State during a non-conference Division I men's basketball game, Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, at United Supermarkets Arena. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Two games into the season, Cruz Davis looks like the most important player for the Red Raiders. He played almost the entirety of the game with 39 minutes, scoring 15 points on 3-for-9 shooting, but also made an impact in just about every area on the floor. He grabbed 7 rebounds in the win as well as 3 steals, bringing his total to 9 on the season already.

Donovan Atwell: Loser

Donovan Atwell has just not found his footing yet. After shooting 0% from the floor in the opener, he did improve, going 3-for-10 from deep. However, he still remains much less efficient than the mark he set last season. He's seemingly struggling from deep, though it's not something to worry about, as it will likely just take time for Atwell to settle in and get back on track.

Dakari Spear: Loser

Dakari Spear has the talent to be great for this team, yet we haven't gotten the chance to see it yet. He struck out against Bethune-Cookman, going-0 for-3 from the field, with zero points on the night.

There are really no "losers" from this game but there are some players as listed above that underperfomred in the Texas Tech;s last game.

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