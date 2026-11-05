Texas Tech basketball has a short turnaround from their last win at home against Jackson State as they take on Bethune-Cookman in their second non-conference matchup of the season Thursday.

As the Red Raiders prepare to take on the Wildcats, here are the three players fans should keep a closer eye on.

Damarion Dennis

Oct 23, 2026; Lexington, KY, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Damarion Dennis (1) drives to the basket around Kentucky Wildcats guard Zoom Diallo (5) during the second half at Rupp Arena Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wyoming transfer Damarion Dennis exploded in the first matchup against Jackson State, leading the team with 22 points in just 23 minutes.

Neither Jackson State nor Bethune-Cookman has a premier defense, but it would be nice to see if Dennis can replicate his highly efficient night in the season opener to prove his scoring wasn't a fluke. The second game of the season should provide an opportunity for him to prove his consistency.

Dennis will likely still come off the bench as the team's sixth man. However, if he continues to produce at such a high rate, it'll be interesting to see if Grant McCasland elects to shake things up in the starting lineup. With so many scorers on this Texas Tech team, it'll be tough for everyone to get the rightful minutes that they deserve.

Donovan Atwell

Oct 23, 2026; Lexington, KY, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Donovan Atwell (12) brings the ball up court during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Against Jackson State, Donovan Atwell struggled shooting the ball, a very uncharacteristic night for him. Atwell, who was arguably the best shooter in the country last season, went 0-for-6 from three-point range, a mark you will not see him at very often. He'll now get a chance to turn it around, as Texas Tech will need their best shooter to find consistency before tougher opponents arrive.

We know what Atwell is capable of, and the performance he had against Jackson State shouldn't be anything to worry about, as I have full confidence he'll be able to bounce back in a major way.

Darrion Williams

Texas Tech's Darrion Williams goes through a drill during basketball practice, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, in United Supermarkets Arena. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Finally, Darrion Williams should have a spotlight on him in the matchup against Bethune-Cookman. He was largely ineffective for Texas Tech's offense in the season opener, and he'll need to be a reliable rebounder, as winning the glass seems to be the biggest part of the game that Texas Tech will need to improve in the early stages of the season. Darrion Williams could be a major influence in winning on the glass.

With so many options to score the basketball, Darrion Williams may find a role as a physical defender that suits him best this season. With the backcourt doing the heavy lifting on the offensive end, this Texas Tech frontcourt may be tasked with bringing their value on the defensive end.

Davis Cruz

The gifted guard, who recently came from Hofstra, demonstrated his versatility in the first game with 15 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, and a career-high 6 steals. He is a focal point on both ends of the court because of his playmaking and defensive disruption, which set the tone for the backcourt.

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