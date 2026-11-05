The Red Raiders had eight players with double-digit minutes in the win over Jackson State, and the report cards are in on Texas Tech's performance in the home opener.

Cruz Davis: A+

Starting point guard Cruz Davis gets the best grade of the night with a true A-plus performance. Davis was impactful in every aspect of the game as he scored 15 points while shooting efficiently on 5-for-7 from the field. He also impacted the rebound battle, grabbing six total rebounds, the second most on the team.

Oct 23, 2026; Lexington, KY, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Cruz Davis (3) handles the ball during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He was also the best playmaker and defender in the game, coming out with a team-leading 5 assists and a phenomenal 6 steals on the night. If Davis can consistently play like this every night, the Red Raiders backcourt will be one of the most dangerous in the country.

Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn: B-

Dre Gibbs-Lawhorn's performance was solid enough on the night but lacked some efficiency from the floor. The former UNLV transfer was 2-for-8 from the field, with an ugly 1-for-7 from deep. He does get a boost in his grade from his defending and playmaking, as he contributed in both areas with 4 assists and 3 steals on the night.

Darrion Williams: C-

It wasn't a great night for Darrion Williams, as he was almost completely shut out of Texas Tech's offensive production. Though he had little impact on the offensive production, Williams' grade gets a boost thanks to his five rebounds he contributed towards the Red Raiders' total. Some of the major blemishes on Williams' grade for the game come from his 2 turnovers and 4 personal fouls he committed.

Donovan Atwell: D-

Texas Tech's Donovan Atwell goes through a drill during basketball practice, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, in United Supermarkets Arena. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The ball just simply wouldn't go in the net for Donovan. Atwell went a shocking 0-for-6 from three, with just 4 points total on the night, all of them coming from the free-throw line.

Atwell also didn't really contribute heavily in any other area and overall was just a non-factor for the Red Raiders in the win. I believe this is a rare occurrence we'll have this season, where Atwell's grade will be the lowest on the team, as he still remains one of the best shooters in college basketball.

Bassala Bagayoko: B

It was a solid night for the 6'10 starting center, as he was able to be effective despite not dominating the box score. He contributed 3 rebounds on the night, a number you’d like to see increase while the frontcourt remains thin for the Red Raiders.

Damarion Dennis: A+

Oct 23, 2026; Lexington, KY, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Damarion Dennis (1) drives to the basket during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was an extremely productive performance for Damarion Dennis coming off the bench. He led the Red Raiders in scoring with 22 points in just 23 minutes and shot very effectively from the field, going 8-for-12, including a 50% rate of 4-for-8 from beyond the three-point line.

You'd like to see him involved as a playmaker a little bit more, as he ended the night with no assists. Although as hot as he was on the night, it made complete sense for him to look to score first.

Josiah Moseley: A

Josiah Moseley has been a very effective fill-in for JT Toppin and Jamichael Stillwell. Moseley has been an efficient rebounder for Texas Tech, filling in at their point of weakness with the slim frontcourt. In the game against Jackson State, he led the team with 8 rebounds as well as 13 points on 4-for-6 shooting.

Texas Tech's Josiah Moseley goes through a drill during basketball practice, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, in United Supermarkets Arena. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dakari Spear: B+

Freshman DaKari Spear could be a potential difference maker in the rotation as the season goes on. He played decent overall in the first matchup, scoring 8 points in 18 minutes, going 2-for-5 from the field, and has shown promise through the limited action we've seen him in.

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