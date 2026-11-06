3 Instant Takeaways From Texas Tech vs. Bethune-Cookman

It was a bit of a closer matchup than most fans would have liked for the first 30 minutes, but Texas Tech was able to pull away with a 76 to 58 win over Bethune-Cookman in their second matchup of the season.

Following the win over the Wildcats , here are the three instant observations from Thursday's matchup.

Efficiency Issues on Full Display

Texas Tech's Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn goes through a drill during basketball practice, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, in United Supermarkets Arena. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The main weakness for this Texas Tech team so far seems to be overall efficiency. Through two games now, the Red Raiders haven't particularly shot the ball at an efficient rate, and for the majority of this game, there seemed to be a lid on the basket.

In the first half in particular, Texas Tech shot 20% from deep, going 3-of-15, with Donovan Atwell once again struggling from beyond the arc, as he went 0-for-4 in the first 20 minutes. However, the Red Raiders turned it around towards the end of the game, as they improved mightily in their three-point efficiency, shooting 6-of-15 at 40% in the second half.

If the Red Raiders want to reach their national championship ceiling, they'll have to shoot at a much better rate consistently across all 40 minutes.

Cruz Davis = All-Around Star

Texas Tech's Cruz Davis glides in for the layup against Jackson State during a non-conference Division I men's basketball game, Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, at United Supermarkets Arena. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Through both games to begin the season, Cruz Davis has stood out as a major difference maker for this team. Not only does he provide a fantastic, reliable scoring option, but he has also been able to make an impact in just about every area on the floor.

Davis ended the night with 7 rebounds, all of them coming on the defensive end, and was tied for the second-highest rebounder on the team with Bassala Bagayoko. He also recorded 3 assists and 3 steals, further highlighting his impact in just about every area on the floor.

Though we're only two games into the season, it's become very apparent that Davis elevates this team and makes everyone around him better.

So Many Scoring Options

Texas Tech's Darrion Williams passes the ball up court against Jackson State during a non-conference Division I men's basketball game, Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, at United Supermarkets Arena. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As mentioned with Cruz, he's one of many scoring options on this team. As we've seen, various Red Raiders have had solid nights on the stat sheet. In the first game against Jackson State, Damarion Dennis lit up the floor with 22 points, and against Bethune-Cookman, it was Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn's turn to be Texas Tech's leading scorer.

Aside from those in the backcourt, players such as Donovan Atwell and Darrion Williams have the talent and the ability to also lead this team in scoring on any given night. As the season goes on, it could truly be a toss-up as to who will lead this team in scoring. Having this many players on a roster who can score the ball at a high level will be a nightmare for defenses to match up against.

The defense may be elite this season.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders wasted no time establishing a defensive identity for the 2026-27 season, dominating their first two home opponents. They opened the season, only allowing 42 points in their win over Jackson State, and then they followed that up, holding Bethune-Cookman to only 58 points.

More Texas Tech Content Found Here

Stay up to date on Texas Tech Athletics by bookmarking Texas Tech On SI and following us on X/ Twitter .