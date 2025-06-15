Texas Tech's Grant McCasland values culture, mitigates distractions in building his team
The Texas Tech athletic program has made national news with its name. Image and likeness (NIL) program over the last month. It has been reported that the school has spent upwards of $55 million across all of its sports programs, and it is alleged that they are using their gains in that realm to buy next year's softball World Series.
Buying a team, or the implication that a program is willing to spend money on a championship, implies a lack of importance in culture. Texas Tech has been building its football, basketball, and softball programs with the power of an elite NIL program. That does not mean they are sacrificing culture at the same time. Men's basketball head coach Grant McCasland recently spoke out about that very issue.
Grant states, quite simply, that he will not add players or staff who will impact team building. He is implying that team building is more intricate than buying the best available player on the market. McCasland has excelled in the transfer portal, snagging game-ready players from other power conference teams. His recent statement indicates that he has had a more analytical approach to team building. Knowing that amassing talent alone is not the way to win a championship shows the leadership of McCasland and his team.
The Red Raider hoops program has a bright future, built with precision and thought. According to McCasland's statements, these public and powerful initiatives surely resonate across all Texas Tech programs and serve as a testament to Tech's willingness to utilize NIL, within certain limits.
