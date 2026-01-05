Texas Tech Finds Answers at Wide Receiver With Jalen Jones, Donte Lee Jr. Additions

The Texas Tech Red Raiders left plenty to be desired after the first two days of the transfer portal window. With several wide receivers in the transfer portal and just one of three starters returning in 2026 — with Caleb Douglas and Reggie Virgil expected to enter the 2026 NFL Draft — the future at wide receiver was uncertain.

However, those questions were partially answered on Sunday, Jan. 4. It was a busy day for Texas Tech in the transfer portal. They signed Kansas State linebacker Austin Romaine, who visited with the Red Raiders after entering the portal with a do-not-contact tag. They also signed a pair of wide receivers: Alabama State's Jalen Jones and Liberty's Donte Lee Jr.

BREAKING: Liberty transfer WR Donte Lee has Committed to Texas Tech, his agent tells @On3Sports



The 6'3 190 WR totaled 32 receptions for 589 yards and 5 TDs this season (18.4 YPC)



He’s repped by @david_benzaken and @iangrutmanhttps://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/2nTBAMG9lv — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 4, 2026

Jones and Lee represent two different archetypes of wide receiver, both of whom could have a clear role in the Red Raiders' offense in 2026. Lee is reminiscent of past Tech portal additions, like Douglas and Virgil, with his size and big-play ability.

At Liberty, Lee started 15 of 22 games for the Flames over the last two seasons, including 11 of 12 games in 2025. He recorded 589 yards and five touchdowns on 32 receptions, including an 18.4-yards-per-catch average.

Among all Group of Five wide receivers with at least 30 targets, Lee finished the season 14th in average depth of target (16.3 yards) and 11th in PFF receiving grade (82.3). He also had zero drops in 2025 and just one in 2024 while being targeted 20+ yards down the field 21 total times.

Lee played 81.7% of his snaps on the perimeter, making him the likely successor to Douglas and Virgil on the outside. Jones, on the other hand, primarily lines up in the slot. He brings splashy playmaking skills as well, but with a different build and style.

Jones is listed at 5'9", 175 pounds, but his small frame does not hinder him. He was a 2025 HBCU All-American who starred for Alabama State, adding vertical speed and yards-after-the-catch ability. Jones recorded 1,167 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on just 51 receptions with the Hornets this past season — 22.88 yards per catch

The Hornets' wideout was tied for the sixth-highest-graded wide receiver in the FCS in 2025 with an 89.6 PFF receiving grade. While he had five drops and converted just one contested catch, he does his damage with the ball in his hands. Jones was one of just 13 FCS wideouts to record 16+ missed tackles forced and led the FCS in YAC (716 yards).

Jones will be a redshirt junior in 2026, giving him two seasons with the Red Raiders. Lee, meanwhile, is a redshirt senior who spent two years with Shaw University and two with Liberty. Both could be in line to make an impact right away for Texas Tech.

Alabama State WR Jalen Jones (@thejalenjones) was a nightmare for the UAB secondary in Week 1.



Jones finished with 6 catches, 174 yards, and a TD in the Hornets' near upset of the Blazers.

Alongside redshirt senior wide receiver Coy Eakin, the Red Raiders now have a trio of pass catchers that could convince a top transfer quarterback to come to Lubbock, Texas. Tight end Terrance Carter Jr. is also returning in 2026, giving Tech plenty of options in the passing game.

Eakin played in the slot in 2025 but was an outside receiver in 2024, giving the Red Raiders versatility. While Jones and Lee may be more streamlined, it also provides Tech the opportunity to add more in the transfer portal, especially if they can land a big name. Star wide receiver Cam Coleman is expected to visit Texas Tech.

With these additions, the Red Raiders are rebuilding their offense as they aim to continue to remain contenders.

