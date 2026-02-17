Texas Tech's JT Toppin Receives Massive Compliment From Rival Head Coach

Texas Tech Red Raiders star forward JT Toppin isn't the reigning Big 12 Player of the Year for just any reason; the Dallas native has been a true game changer for the team in the 2025-26 season.

Averaging 21.9 points and 11 rebounds per game in the season, he could very well be on his way to repeating his honoring for this season, especially if the Red Raiders continue the success that they have had thus far, which includes a recent toppling of the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats in overtime on Saturday.

Obviously, Texas Tech fans and head coach Grant McCasland are well aware of Toppin's talents and how essential his skill is to the Red Raiders' success, but when other coaches have an idea of how skilled you are, that's a whole different story.

Especially if that coach almost won a national championship last season.

Houston's Kelvin Sampson Praises Toppin After Tech's Win Vs. Arizona

Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson watches his team play the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

During an appearance on the Field of 68 podcast, Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson sat down and laid out his mindset for the season and where it was at as March Madness lingers just a month away.

At one point during his appearance, he talked about the Arizona Wildcats and the challenge that they represent, and would mention how well Texas Tech played them, how Donovan Atwell and JT Toppin took over the game late and stole the win, and how it reminded Sampson of Houston's second game against Tech.

"I was watching Texas Tech and Arizona last night," Sampson said. "The end of that game was almost exactly like the end of our game. (Donovan) Atwell hit two threes, we had a lead, and then we couldn't guard (JT) Toppin."

Immediately following, Sampson would sing Toppin's praise, calling him the best player in college basketball.

"In the year of the freshman, I'm not sure that the best player in college basketball isn't Toppin," said the Houston coach. "There's a romanticism involved with falling in love with the freshman because they're new and fresh, but JT Toppin is the best player that we've played against this year. If I'm picking first, and Toppin's on the board, I'm taking him."

The Red Raiders came up short by four points in their first matchup against the Cougars in Houston early last month, 69-65, before getting their revenge when the Coogs visited Lubbock, defeating them by four points in a 90-86 affair 18 days later.

Texas Tech's Tyeree Bryan drives past Houston's Emanuel Sharp during a Big 12 Conference men's basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, in United Supermarkets Arena. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In both of those contests, Toppin was highlight as per usual for Tech, scoring a double-double in both contests, with 18 points and 11 boards in the first contest and 31 points and 12 rebounds in the win.

With the Big 12 and NCAA Tournament both coming up, there's no reason to rule out round three between these two teams in the 2026 season, which would give Toppin one more chance to prove his worth to the team as he begins to potentially shift his focus to the NBA and the draft that is set for late June.

As for now, Toppin and the Red Raiders now set their eyes on another Arizona team, the Arizona State Sun Devils, who they face Tuesday night at 10:00 PM on ESPN2.

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations