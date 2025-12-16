Texas Tech’s JT Toppin’s Dominant Dallas Night Earns Second Big 12 Starting Five Honor

The national spotlight continues to shine brightly on Texas Tech forward JT Toppin. Well, this week brought another major acknowledgement of his growing legacy. Toppin earned his second Big 12 Starting Five honor of the season. The recognition arrives at a pivotal moment, with Texas Tech holding steady at No. 19 in the national rankings as well.

A Dallas Performance That Demanded Attention From JT Toppin

Toppin’s latest Big 12 honor was sparked by a sensational showing against Arkansas last Saturday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. In a high-profile matchup against a ranked opponent, the junior forward delivered one of the most complete performances of the season. He finished the night with 30 points, 11 rebounds, and three blocked shots, leading Texas Tech in nearly every statistical category.

Toppin shot an impressive 14-for-22 from the field and grabbed seven offensive rebounds, consistently creating second-chance opportunities for the Red Raiders. His ability to control the paint on both ends of the floor made him nearly impossible to slow down and left a clear impression on Big 12 voters.

Toppin’s season-long production places him firmly among the best players in the country. He currently leads the Big 12 with 11.4 rebounds per game and ranks second in the conference with 21.8 points per contest. On the national leaderboard, Toppin sits fifth in rebounding and seventh in scoring, proving his dominance extends well beyond conference play.

Entering the year as the Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year, Toppin has consistently delivered when the spotlight is brightest. Earlier this season, he picked up his first Big 12 Starting Five honor after a massive road performance at Illinois. That's where he poured in 35 points and pulled down 11 rebounds.

JT Toppin is Building on a Decorated Resume

Last season, he earned Consensus Second Team All-America honors and was named Big 12 Player of the Year. He also claimed Big 12 Newcomer of the Year recognition. He led Texas Tech with averages of 18.2 points and 9.4 rebounds per game while recording 19 double-doubles.

Toppin recorded a double-double in all four NCAA Tournament games. He delivered a career night with 41 points and 15 rebounds in a double-overtime thriller against Arizona State.

This week’s Big 12 Starting Five reflects the league’s depth and talent, with JT Toppin joined by Brayden Burries of Arizona, AJ Dybantsa of BYU, Melvin Council of Kansas, and Honor Huff of West Virginia.

With his second Big 12 Starting Five honor secured, Toppin now turns his focus to the road ahead. Texas Tech has just three non-conference games remaining, two of which will be played this week. The Red Raiders begin with a home matchup against Northern Colorado on Tuesday night at United Supermarkets Arena, where they will look to protect their storied non-conference home winning streak.

That contest sets the stage for a marquee showdown on Saturday night. It's when No. 19 Texas Tech travels to Madison Square Garden to face the No. 3 Duke Blue Devils.

