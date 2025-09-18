Chargers Signing Former Top-Five Pick Amid Injury to Khalil Mack
The Chargers are bringing in some help amid an injury to linebacker Khalil Mack.
Mack suffered a dislocated elbow during the Chargers' win over the Raiders on Monday, and was placed on injured reserve. Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said the injury is not season-ending, but he will miss at least four weeks after getting placed on IR. The 2016 Defensive Player of the Year is in his fourth season with the Chargers, and has tallied one sack on the season so far.
With Mack out for the upcoming weeks, the Chargers worked out defensive end Clelin Ferrell and are now signing him, per Jordan Schultz. Ferrell comes to the Chargers after spending last season with the Commanders, where he posted 3.5 sacks.
The team is also adding former Titans and Texans defensive end Rashad Weaver, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Ferrell ironically was the first player the Raiders drafted after trading Khalil Mack to the Bears in 2018. Now, he seemingly comes in for Mack once again. Ferrell never lived up to his status as the No. 4 pick in the draft, but gets an opportunity with his fourth team after spending four years with the Raiders, and one each with the 49ers and Commanders.