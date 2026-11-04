Texas Tech Winners and Losers in Domination Over Jackson State

The Red Raiders cruised past the Tigers in a 76-42 win in their season opener to tip things off on a great note.

It was smooth sailing for Texas Tech throughout most of the 40 minutes, and there were many players who stood out as potential stars this season. However, for a few Red Raiders in particular, it may have simply not been their night.

Winners

Texas Tech's Cruz Davis glides in for the layup against Jackson State during a non-conference Division I men's basketball game, Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, at United Supermarkets Arena. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cruz Davis

There was a lot of intrigue when Texas Tech acquired Cruz Davis in the transfer portal this past offseason, and that move seems to be one that could pay dividends for this Texas Tech offense.

Davis will be a clear motor and leader for this strong offensive group, as he played 31 minutes, the most of any Red Raider on the night. Davis ended with 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting while also being phenomenal on the defensive end with 6 steals in the game.

Damarion Dennis

Another player who brought a lot of excitement in the offseason was Wyoming transfer Damarion Dennis, who put a stamp on his debut as a Red Raider.

Dennis will be one of the most fun players to watch for this Texas Tech team this season, as he scored 22 points in 23 minutes on 8-of-12 shooting and shot 50% from deep, going 4-for-8. Dennis's offensive punch will be vital for this team this season, especially if he continues to provide a major spark coming off the bench.

The Defense

The Texas Tech defense played outstanding, limiting Jackson State to just 42 points. The Red Raiders' defense had 12 steals and three blocks and created 24 turnovers.

Losers

Oct 20, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Texas Tech player Donovan Atwell interviews during the Big 12 Media Days event at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Donovan Atwell

For Donovan Atwell, arguably the best shooter in the country last season, the night simply did not go well.

The returning veteran guard went 0-for-8 from the field, including an ugly 0-for-6 from three-point range, a mark you won't see Atwell at very often at all in his career.

I wouldn't panic, though. I think it's very unlikely we'll see Atwell this cold again this season, so it's good to get his off nights potentially out of the way before tougher opponents arrive. In addition to the ice-cold shooting, Atwell also committed four personal fouls for the team, a mark that he'll also need to improve as the season goes on.

Darrion Williams

Texas Tech's Darrion Williams passes the ball up court against Jackson State during a non-conference Division I men's basketball game, Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, at United Supermarkets Arena. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of the veteran leaders on this team this season will be Darrion Williams, although the senior forward's production on the offensive end was nearly non-existent in the win over Jackson State.

Williams scored one point, coming from a free throw, as he went 0-for-3 from the field and 0-for-2 from three-point range. He did aid the Red Raiders in the rebounding battle as he grabbed five boards, an area that Texas Tech will need him to excel in during the early stages of the season.

The Offense

The Red Raiders only put up 76 points against Jackson State, shot only 61% from the free throw line, had 10 turnovers, and shot a dismal 23% from beyond the arc.

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