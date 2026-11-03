Raiders vs. 49ers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 9
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The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off a big win against the New York Jets to get back to .500 for the season. They have arguably their toughest test of the season ahead of them when they head to San Francisco to face the 49ers in Week 9.
The 49ers suffered their first loss of the season in Week 7, and then enjoyed a BYE in Week 8. They'll now look to get back to their winning ways and are set as big favorites to do so.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this interconference showdown.
Raiders vs. 49ers Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Raiders +9.5 (-104)
- 49ers -9.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Raiders +430
- 49ers -590
Total
- OVER 51.5 (-110)
- UNDER 51.5 (-110)
Raiders vs. 49ers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 8
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Venue: Levi's Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Fox
- Raiders record: 4-4
- 49ers record: 6-1
Raiders vs. 49ers Betting Trends
- Raiders are 3-2 against the spread in the last five meetings between these two teams
- The UNDER is 3-2 in the last five meetings between these two teams
- Raiders are 6-2 against the spread this season
- The OVER is 6-2 in Raiders' games this season
- 49ers are 4-3 against the spread this season
- The UNDER is 4-3 in 49ers games this season
Raiders vs. 49ers Injury Reports
Raiders Injury Report
- Darien Porter, CB - Questionable
- Patrick Johnson, DE - IR
- Carter Runyon, TE - IR-R
- Keyron Crawford, DE - IR
- Chigozie Anusium, CB - IR
49ers Injury Reports
- Garret Wallow, LB - Questionable
- Luke Gifford, LB - Questionable
- Marques Sigle, S - Questionable
- De'Zhaun Stribling, WR - IR
- Nick Bosa, DE - Questionable
- Mike Evans, WR - Questionable
- Christian McCaffrey, RB - Questionable
- Upton Stout, CB - Questionable
- Deebo Samuel DR., WR - Questionable
Raiders vs. 49ers Key Player to Watch
- Kirk Cousins, QB - Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders have a 4-4 record solely due to the play of Kirk Cousins. Their defense has been bad, and their running game has been atrocious, but Cousins has completed 63.6% of passes for 2,124 yards, 19 touchdowns, and just five interceptions. If the Raiders want to keep winning, he'll have to continue playing at a high level.
Raiders vs. 49ers Prediction and Best Bet
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I made the case for the 49ers to win and cover this big spread:
The fact that the Raiders continue to cover and win games baffles me. Their defense has become a bottom-five unit, ranking near the bottom in almost every metric, including 30th in opponent success rate. Their offense can't run the ball, ranking 30th in rush EPA and rush success rate, but Kirk Cousins has turned their passing offense into a top-10 unit, despite ranking 22nd in completion percentage over expected.
While it hasn't worked out for me often, I continue to believe that they're due to be on the wrong end of some blowouts, especially when facing an elite team like the San Francisco 49ers, who are coming off their BYE.
Pick: 49ers -9.5 (-118) via FanDuel
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets