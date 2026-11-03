Raiders vs. 49ers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 9

The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off a big win against the New York Jets to get back to .500 for the season. They have arguably their toughest test of the season ahead of them when they head to San Francisco to face the 49ers in Week 9.

The 49ers suffered their first loss of the season in Week 7, and then enjoyed a BYE in Week 8. They'll now look to get back to their winning ways and are set as big favorites to do so.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this interconference showdown.

Raiders vs. 49ers Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Raiders +9.5 (-104)

49ers -9.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Raiders +430

49ers -590

Total

OVER 51.5 (-110)

UNDER 51.5 (-110)

Raiders vs. 49ers How to Watch

Date: Sunday, November 8

Time: 4:25 PM ET

Venue: Levi's Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Fox

Raiders record: 4-4

49ers record: 6-1

Raiders vs. 49ers Betting Trends

Raiders are 3-2 against the spread in the last five meetings between these two teams

The UNDER is 3-2 in the last five meetings between these two teams

Raiders are 6-2 against the spread this season

The OVER is 6-2 in Raiders' games this season

49ers are 4-3 against the spread this season

The UNDER is 4-3 in 49ers games this season

Raiders vs. 49ers Injury Reports

Raiders Injury Report

Darien Porter, CB - Questionable

Patrick Johnson, DE - IR

Carter Runyon, TE - IR-R

Keyron Crawford, DE - IR

Chigozie Anusium, CB - IR

49ers Injury Reports

Garret Wallow, LB - Questionable

Luke Gifford, LB - Questionable

Marques Sigle, S - Questionable

De'Zhaun Stribling, WR - IR

Nick Bosa, DE - Questionable

Mike Evans, WR - Questionable

Christian McCaffrey, RB - Questionable

Upton Stout, CB - Questionable

Deebo Samuel DR., WR - Questionable

Raiders vs. 49ers Key Player to Watch

Kirk Cousins, QB - Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders have a 4-4 record solely due to the play of Kirk Cousins. Their defense has been bad, and their running game has been atrocious, but Cousins has completed 63.6% of passes for 2,124 yards, 19 touchdowns, and just five interceptions. If the Raiders want to keep winning, he'll have to continue playing at a high level.

Raiders vs. 49ers Prediction and Best Bet

In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I made the case for the 49ers to win and cover this big spread:

The fact that the Raiders continue to cover and win games baffles me. Their defense has become a bottom-five unit, ranking near the bottom in almost every metric, including 30th in opponent success rate. Their offense can't run the ball, ranking 30th in rush EPA and rush success rate, but Kirk Cousins has turned their passing offense into a top-10 unit, despite ranking 22nd in completion percentage over expected.

While it hasn't worked out for me often, I continue to believe that they're due to be on the wrong end of some blowouts, especially when facing an elite team like the San Francisco 49ers, who are coming off their BYE.

Pick: 49ers -9.5 (-118) via FanDuel

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