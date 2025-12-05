Wish No. 21 for Texas Tech Fans for the Red Raiders Holiday Wish List

Texas Tech's 25-wish list is still going for the next three weeks. What do Red Raider fans want most for their next wish? As we count down to wish No. 1, here is wish No. 21 on the holiday wish list for Texas Tech fans.

Wish No. 21: The Texas Tech women's basketball team goes undefeated in non-conference play.

The Texas Tech women's basketball team is currently enjoying an impressive run of victories. The Lady Raiders are on track for a flawless non-conference season, showcasing an amazing start and benefiting from a somewhat favorable schedule in non-conference play.

So far this season, Texas Tech has dominated, winning all 10 games it has played. The squad has asserted its winning mentality, showcasing a strong start to the season by remaining undefeated through early December.

North Carolina A&T, UTSA, Texas State, and SMU were all teams that Texas Tech defeated by 27 or more points in the first four games of the season. New Mexico, North Texas, Old Dominion, and Wichita State all suffered significant defeats at the hands of Texas Tech as well.

The Lady Raiders have won by 20 or more points in their last four games. This season's games highlight their remarkable skill and steadfast determination to go undefeated in non-conference play.

With victories over Arkansas and Mississippi State, two formidable opponents from major conferences, the team has demonstrated its ability to compete against and triumph over high-caliber teams in non-conference play this season. The combination of seasoned talent and skilled athletes on this roster has been instrumental in securing victories throughout the early season.

Similar to the football team, this Texas Tech team has greatly benefited from the addition of seasoned transfers such as Snudda Collins from Ole Miss, Gemma Núñez from Campbell, Denae Fritz from Baylor, and Jada Malone from Texas A&M, who have collectively made an immediate impact.

Their strength and veteran leadership have been particularly beneficial when facing non-conference opponents who may not be accustomed to their level of play.

Texas Tech's Gemma Nunez looks to score against Mississippi State during a non-conference women's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, at United Supermarkets Arena. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The return of players such as Bailey Maupin and Jalynn Bristow has continued to grow the foundation of the program and the energy that they bring to the team, maintaining momentum and reintroducing a solid core of seasoned talent that has elevated the competitiveness of the team in these non-conference games.

With six years at the helm, Krista Gerlich has developed a deep understanding of the game. Having a history of developing winning programs is crucial for preparing a team for the challenges of the non-conference season. Fans are starting to see her really turning around this program to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013.

This holiday wish is looking to hopefully come true, as the Lady Raiders are poised to maintain their unbeaten streak with just a handful of non-conference matchups remaining on their schedule.

Their final trio of matches is games that are very winnable for the Lady Raiders. The team faces Washington State on the road, but the Cougars have won only one game this season. The other two remaining non-conference games are set to take place in Texas, with their game against Abilene Christian at the OC Sports Center and another at home against Jacksonville.

Facing off against any Division I school can present a significant challenge, but this holiday wish has a very good chance of coming true.

More From Texas Tech On SI

Stay up to date on Texas Tech Athletics by bookmarking Texas Tech On SI.