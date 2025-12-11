Wish No. 15 for Texas Tech Fans for the Red Raiders Holiday Wish List

Understandably, many Texas Tech fans are preoccupied with football. However, with a ranking in the top 25, the Red Raiders' men's basketball team is aiming to win many games in conference play.

Texas is known for its football, and this reputation is well-deserved. The state of Texas has 13 Division I FBS teams, surpassing both California and Florida for the most. However, Texas Tech is looking to be the best basketball team in the state of Texas this season.

Wish No. 15: Texas Tech to be the best and most accomplished college basketball team in the state of Texas this season.

Houston was Texas' best team last season, losing the national championship game by just two points. The Cougars also defeated Arizona to win the Big 12 tournament, as well as winning the regular-season conference title. However, Houston's only conference loss last season was to Texas Tech in overtime. This season, the Red Raiders look to be the kings of Texas in basketball.

Teams from the state of Texas have done well recently. Baylor won the national championship in 2021 and was the Big 12 champion in 2022. The Texas Longhorns were Big 12 tournament champions in 2023, and mid-major programs from the state of Texas have had success, as North Texas was the conference regular-season and/or tournament champions from 2020 to 2022.

This season has not been perfect for the Red Raiders, as they have two losses, but they are ranked No. 16, and they are coming off a dominant win over LSU.

Aside from Houston, the toughest competition in the Big 12 from Texas might come from TCU (which narrowly lost to Michigan by four) and Baylor (which is 7-2). Texas and Texas A&M both have a record of 7-3, but SMU may be the best of the three with a 9-1 record and a win over the Aggies.

What can the Red Raiders do to show that they are Texas' best?

The most important thing will be how well they do compared to Texas' other top teams: Houston and SMU. To gain strong momentum and be considered the top team in the state of Texas, they must win most of these big games and make another deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

Houston, Baylor, and Texas Tech are all in the same Big 12 Conference, so there will be many chances to compare them directly during the regular season. The Red Raiders also need to outperform SMU from the ACC, as well as the Aggies and Longhorns from the SEC.

Texas Tech has already shown promise with a 7-2 start, but they need to keep winning against good teams, with opportunities coming up soon against Arkansas and Duke. For them to move up in the NET and KenPom rankings, which are widely regarded as significant indicators of success, it will be crucial to win big games in Big 12 play.

This is particularly crucial if they aim to surpass other Texas teams in the season's rankings. They made it to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament last season, but Houston was a made 3-pointer away from being named national champions.

Texas Tech could potentially end up having not only the best football team in the state of Texas by season's end but also the best basketball team if this holiday wish comes true.

