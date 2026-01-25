Kelvin Sampson Bluntly Refuses to Blame Referees for Houston's Loss to Texas Tech

After defeating Texas Tech at home earlier in January, Houston traveled to Lubbock, Texas, on Saturday and had the favor returned by the 12th-ranked Red Raiders. Texas Tech prevailed 90–86, despite 42 points from Houston freshman guard Kingston Flemings.

The defensively dominant Cougars allowed a season-high 90 points to the Red Raiders, and were in foul trouble for much of the game en route to picking up 25 personal fouls to Texas Tech’s 16. Flemings attempted a game-tying three-pointer with 22 seconds remaining in the game, but was whistled for an offensive foul as he kicked out his right leg, making contact with Red Raiders guard Christian Anderson.

But if the heavily slanted foul tally was a narrative, you weren’t going to hear it trumpeted from the losing coach, Houston’s Kelvin Sampson.

Sampson preferred to focus on another disparity: Texas Tech’s 44 total rebounds to Houston’s 28.

"I'm not going to sit here and b**** about the referees when they kicked our ass the way they did on the offensive glass."



Houston HC Kelvin Sampson after the Cougars' loss to No. 12 Texas Tech. pic.twitter.com/4mVNi40j76 — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 24, 2026

“One foul Joe (Tugler) got shoved in the back and he ran into a guy and they called it a foul,” Sampson said. “But I’m not going to sit here and b---- about the referees when they kicked our a-- the way they did on the offensive glass.

“I can’t control those guys (the officials) but we can get better at that. So, I’m not into that narrative. I don’t even care about the whistle right now. I care about getting our guys better at the things we can get better at.”

The Cougars’ loss spoiled a banner performance from Flemings, whose 42 points set the program’s freshman scoring record.

“Just his efficiency,” Sampson said of Flemings’s performance. “He shot such a high percentage and he missed some layups there toward the end. Of course, he was probably a little tired. Toppin took 24 shots and Kingston took 26, but the game didn’t come down to either one of them.

“Kingston happened to be scoring ... But we had enough guys that if Kingston wasn’t shooting, somebody else can score. We got a bunch of guys that can score. The game came down to one area and that’s where they were really good. When they shot and missed the ball. They scored 22 points off their misses … So kudos to Texas Tech.”

The loss was Houston’s first in Big 12 play, dropping the Cougars to 17-2 overall.

More College Basketball on Sports Illustrated