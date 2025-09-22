Behren Morton Not Expected To Miss Time, Could Return Post-Bye

Texas Tech QB Behren Morton is sore from a hard hit to the neck area that sidelined him vs. Utah but isn’t expected to miss any time, sources tell @On3sports.



Red Raiders are on the bye before visiting Houston on Oct. 4. Ranked No. 12 in AP poll today.https://t.co/wxY7D7wY2p pic.twitter.com/PkMtdLVt58