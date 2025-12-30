Oregon vs. Texas Tech Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Playoff Quarterfinal
The Oregon Ducks cruised past James Madison in the opening round of the College Football playoff, and they're now set to take on Texas Tech with a big game in the semifinals on the line.
Texas Tech enjoyed a first-round BYE, but they now have the toughest test amongst the top four seeds in the quarterfinals. Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for this Big 12 vs. Big Ten showdown.
Oregon vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Oregon -2.5 (-110)
- Texas Tech +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Oregon -128
- Texas Tech +106
Total
- OVER 51.5 (-110)
- UNDER 51.5 (-110)
Oregon vs. Texas Tech How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, December 31
- Game Time: 7:30 pm ET
- Venue: AT&T Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
Oregon vs. Texas Tech Betting Trends
- Oregon has won seven straight games
- The UNDER is 8-4 in Oregon's last 12 games vs. Big 12 opponents
- Texas Tech is 6-0 ATS in its last six games
- The UNDER is 8-3 in Texas Tech's last 11 games
Oregon vs. Texas Tech Key Player to Watch
- Dante Moore, QB - Oregon Ducks
Dante Moore has all the makings of a future NFL quarterback, and if he can lead the Ducks to a deep playoff run, we may end up seeing him as a top pick in the draft when he decides to turn pro. He has completed 72.4% of passes for 3,046 yards, 28 touchdowns, and only eight interceptions. If he brings his "A" game on Thursday, the Ducks are going to be tough to beat.
Oregon vs. Texas Tech Prediction and Pick
Texas Tech's defense is one of the best in the country, and the Red Raiders can ride that defense to wins against great teams, but unfortunately for them, Oregon's defense is good enough to match them in that area. Both defenses rank in the top eight in opponent-adjusted EPA per play.
Overall, Oregon may just be the most underrated team left in the playoffs. The Ducks are third in adjusted net EPA per play. Ohio State is the only team left in contention that ranks above them in that metric. They also have a NFL-bound quarterback leading their offense, which should give them the ability to get past the stout Red Raiders defense.
Give me Oregon to win and cover in the quarterfinals.
Pick: Oregon -2.5 (-110) via FanDuel
