Best Social Media Reactions to Texas Tech's Win over Kansas State
Relief, exhilaration, and admiration for the Red Raiders' defense were the main social media responses to Texas Tech's football victory over Kansas State, as well as the ability to score 43 points against the Wildcats on the road.
The exhilaration of ending an eight-game losing streak against Kansas State and winning in Manhattan for the first time since 2008 was the most notable response. Under Coach Joey McGuire, the program successfully overcame a significant obstacle with its 23-point win over the Wildcats.
On social media, the Red Raiders' defense was the clear winner of the game. The unit received a lot of acclaim from fans for causing five turnovers (two interceptions, three fumbles) and making timely stops, particularly on K-State's four unsuccessful fourth-down efforts. Jacob Rodriguez, a linebacker, was frequently praised for forcing two important fumbles.
There was a lot of talk about Texas Tech getting off to their greatest conference start since the 2008 season, going 8-1 overall and 5-1 in the Big 12.
Behren Morton's injury-abated comeback to the field was a good one as he threw for 249 yards and two touchdowns. The team overcame its own two turnovers, and supporters of the team were glad to have him return, even though the offense wasn't always perfect throughout this game.
With ESPN's College GameDay announcing they would be traveling to Lubbock for the game against unbeaten BYU, the triumph of the victory over K-State instantly turned the attention to the next week. Soon after, social media was in a frenzied state of excitement over the "biggest game in Lubbock since 2008."
In summary, Texas Tech's ability to dominate the turnover margin and stop a protracted, frustrating losing skid against Kansas State was praised on social media for winning a must-needed game.
Here is a look at some of the most interesting, popular, and thought proking social media posts after the Red Raiders victory over Kansas State.
The attention turns to the last three regular season scheduled games for the Red Raiders and all three are must-win games towards their goals of winning the Big 12 and ensuring the possibility of hosting a game in the opening round of the College Football Playoffs.
Date
Opponent
Location
Significance
November 8th
BYU
Lubbock (Home)
This is the most crucial game. A win puts them in first place and gives them the head-to-head tiebreaker over BYU.
November 15th
UCF
Lubbock (Home)
UCF is near the bottom of the conference standings and this is a highly winnable game at home.
November 29th
West Virginia
Morgantown (Away)
West Virginia is also near the bottom of the Big 12 standings, and this is a must-win road game to ensure a spot in the conference title game.
The best-case 'win out' scenario for Texas Tech will be to have an 8-1 conference record, and they achieve this if they win their final three games. They would need to defeat BYU, their largest remaining obstacle in the regular season, in a head-to-head tiebreaker. This record would guarantee a berth in the Championship game, possibly as the top seed, as it would be the best or tied for the best in the Big 12.
