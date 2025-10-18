Best Texas Tech Social media Posts of the Week
Here are the most thought provoking and interesting tweets about Texas Tech this past week.
The biggest social media liked and viewed posts during this week involved Texas Tech's football team being undefeated at 6-0 to start the season and their rise into the top eight of the two most popular national polls.
Following a dominant 42-17 win over Kansas in week six play, the Red Raiders moved up to No. 7 in the Associated Press poll and No. 8 in the AFCA Coaches' Poll, their highest ranking since 2008. Their 6-0 record and their appearance in the top 10 have generated significant fan enthusiasm, likes, and shares on multiple social media platforms.
The impressive win over Kansas, led by running back Cameron Dickey's career-high 263 rushing yards and 71 and 55-yard touchdown runs, was a major topic of discussion on social media this week.
Coach Joey McGuire being named to the Bear Bryant Award watch list created some social media buzz, as he is a strong contender for multiple national coaches of the year awards.
The Texas Tech athletic department not only has the football program on the right track, but multiple Red Raiders teams are ranked in the top 13 this Fall season.
The Texas Tech basketball team is motivated as they are not ranked in the top two of the Big 12 preseason rankings.
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback and former Texas Tech Red Raider Patrick Mahomes shares his thoughts on the tortilla toss by Texas Tech fans.
Texas Tech's defensive linemen are being recognized nationally for their play at the halfway point of the 2025 college football season.
Kansas was fined after an inaccurate statement by Kansas head coach Lance Leipold about an alleged pocketknife being thrown on the field.
The full Texas Tech men's basketball schedule with more details and information on each of their scheduled games, was released on their social media accounts.
Texas Tech's athletic department is bragging about being the only FBS school to have both their men's basketball and football teams ranked in the top 10.
Texas Tech according to the analytics and metrics, has the 8th most elite three-point shooters entering the 2025-26 season.
Texas Tech football team is getting praised for the swag of their football uniforms against Kansas last week.
Andy Katz has Luke Bamgboye as his best preseason defender in the country in his top 10 preseason rankings.
Texas Tech men's basketball has two players named to the All Big 12 preseason team.