Calls Mount for Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez To Join Heisman Frontrunners
It has been over a decade since an inside linebacker has been a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, when Notre Dame's Manti Te'o finished second. In fact, 2021 was the last time a pure defensive player was a finalist for college football's most prestigious award: Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson.
While Texas Tech's senior linebacker Jacob Rodriguez has not entered that conversation on a national stage, the calls in northwest Texas have been loud and clear. Joey McGuire, the Red Raiders' head coach, stated in the team's press conference on Monday, Oct. 27, that he believed Rodriguez belonged in the conversation, even showing his approval on social media.
After a standout victory against Kansas State, with No. 13 Texas Tech bucking off the narrative that the team cannot win in Manhattan, Kan., the noise hit another level, with Red Raider alumni and past Big 12 legends alike amplifying the message.
"I want to vote for #JacobRodriguez," said the Texas Tech Football page on X, tagging the official Heisman Trophy account; "#JacobRodriguez FOR [Heisman] 🎯," replied former Texas Tech running back Tahj Brooks.
Against K-State, Rodriguez went wild, recording two forced fumbles, five tackles (all solo), one tackle for loss, and one pass breakup. Examining his season as a whole, though, this is just another strong performance in a string of defensive excellence.
Rodriguez's knowledge and study allow him to sift through blockers and control the line of scrimmage, blowing up plays as soon as they begin. In fact, he has played like one of the best run defenders and pass defenders in the country, regardless of position.
Even Heisman winners of old are chiming in on Rodriguez's excellent play this season. Former Baylor star and 2011 Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III posted his thoughts on X.
"Texas Tech defenders David Bailey and Jacob Rodriguez should be in the Heisman Trophy conversation," Griffin said. "They are playing at a DIFFERENT LEVEL."
Heading into the week, Rodriguez led all players at his position with at least 100 snaps in PFF defense grade (92.7) and run defense grade (97.3) and ranked fourth in coverage grade (88.2). Regardless of position, he ranked second, first, and 23rd, respectively.
Preliminary grades are subject to change upon further review, but Rodriguez's initial defense grade of 91.6 against Kansas State was his fourth this season above 90 — more than he has rated below an 80.
His two forced fumbles brought his season tally to seven, and he has two interceptions, 74 tackles, and a sack. Through nine games, Rodriguez has either an interception or a forced fumble in six.
"@HeismanTrophy I want to vote for #JacobRodriguez," said former Texas Tech offensive lineman Caleb Rogers.
As of right now, Rodriguez remains out of the Heisman conversation at large, but maybe that should change. His numbers prove he is one of the best defensive players in the country; the Heisman Trophy has progressively become more offensive-focused and quarterback-centric, but exceptional players can still transcend these norms.
Rodriguez's Heisman campaign is picking up steam. As Texas Tech continues to play on big stages, including hosting ESPN's "College GameDay" on Saturday, Nov. 8, against the BYU Cougars, eyes will likely make their way over. Potentially, his talent and production will break through.
More From Texas Tech On SI
Stay up to date on Texas Tech Athletics by bookmarking Texas Tech On SI.