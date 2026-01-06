Cam Coleman Reschedules Visit With Texas Tech — Where Do Red Raiders Stand?

The Texas Tech Red Raiders have firmly planted themselves in the Cam Coleman sweepstakes, as several high-reputation programs vie for a commitment from the top skill position player in the transfer portal.

Coleman is ranked as the No. 1 overall player by On3 and as the No. 1 wide receiver and No. 4 player in the transfer portal by 247Sports. After a standout season as a freshman in 2024, he has emerged as one of the top wide receivers in college football, making him a coveted player after two seasons at Auburn.

Tech finds itself battling with giants for Coleman — he has already visited with the Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies. However, the Red Raiders want to put their brand in the same conversations, and contending for Coleman is evidence of this.

However, he was initially scheduled to visit Lubbock, Texas, on Tuesday, Jan. 6. That meeting has been rescheduled for the following day, Jan. 7, according to Ben Golan of On3.

Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) celebrates a two-point conversion against Vanderbilt during the fourth quarter at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to recent reports, Texas Tech is believed to be one of the contenders for Coleman, alongside other Lone Star State staples, Texas and Texas A&M. The USC Trojans recently pulled out of the race after landing NC State wide receiver Terrell Anderson, and the Alabama Crimson Tide is still expected to meet with Coleman as well.

While quarterback Brendan Sorsby has been viewed as the crown jewel of Texas Tech's offseason additions, Coleman would arguably be an even bigger addition. He would provide the Red Raiders with a true game-changing No. 1 wide receiver with size at 6'3", something the program has not had since Michael Crabtree.

However, Sorsby could potentially play a factor in winning over Coleman's commitment. Texas and Texas A&M both have high-profile quarterbacks under center in Arch Manning and Marcel Reed, respectively, who were preseason and midseason Heisman contenders in 2025.

Golan speculated that the rescheduled visit could mean Texas Tech is trying to bring Sorsby along for the visit, though there is no confirmation that this is the case.

While Sorsby is not expected to be a Heisman favorite in 2026, he is expected to be a coveted player in the 2026 NFL Draft, which could entice Coleman. The Red Raiders also had a high-flying offense in 2025, ranking inside the top five in points per game and yards per game.

Cam Coleman was made in a lab 🤯🔥



📺 @SECNetwork pic.twitter.com/7R56Plh75I — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) November 9, 2025

Sorsby is not afraid to throw the ball deep, and Coleman is a player who can reel in a true 50/50 ball. In his two seasons at Auburn, Coleman hauled in 16 of his 31 contested targets, including catching 13 of 22 in 2025.

Coleman also caught 10 of 21 passes 20+ yards downfield in 2025, recording a PFF receiving grade of 97.9 on such plays. He also caught nine of 20 between 10 and 19 yards with a grade of 89.4. Meanwhile, Sorsby completed 23 of his 62 attempts 20+ yards down the field, recording a PFF passing grade of 92.7 with 22 big-time throws and just three turnover-worthy plays.

Texas Tech has options in the passing game. They have returning starters in wide receiver Coy Eakin and tight end Terrance Carter Jr., as well as transfer portal additions in wide receivers Donte Lee Jr. from Liberty and Jalen Jones from Alabama State. Coleman, though, would immediately become the alpha in the passing game with his athleticism and ball-winning skills.

While Texas Tech may not have been able to contend during Coleman's recruiting process as a five-star out of Alabama, the Red Raiders have come a long way since 2023. Now, they are one of the premier teams in the transfer portal season and have proven they can turn talent into production — and they can contend for his talents a few years later.

