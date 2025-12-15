Holiday Wish No. 11 for Texas Tech Fans

The holiday season is underway, with many Texas Tech fans eagerly anticipating the fulfillment of their holiday wishes.

It is no secret that a significant portion of Texas Tech's success on the football field this season is attributed to the transfers they successfully recruited to come to Lubbock, Texas. The continued success of the program may be contingent on getting another top-five transfer portal class this offseason.

Holiday Wish No. 11: Texas Tech Gets a Top-5 Transfer Portal Class This Offseason

Aggressively recruiting the transfer portal this offseason may seem difficult or even unnecessary, given the top-20 incoming high school recruiting class, according to 247Sports, and the likelihood of many key players returning for next season. However, bringing in experienced and talented players through the transfer portal, similar to last season, may be a pathway to success again for the 2026 season.

To put in perspective the impact of the players who transferred to Texas Tech this past offseason, here is how many of them made CBS Sports' top 25 transfers in the College Football Playoff:

• No. 2 | David Bailey | Edge, Texas Tech

• No. 8 | Romello Height | Edge, Texas Tech

• No. 13 | Lee Hunter | DT, Texas Tech

Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker David Bailey (31) and Romello Height (9) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Other transfers who came to Lubbock, Texas, via the transfer portal have contributed and had a major impact on the success of Texas Tech this season. This holiday wish focuses on them having success again in obtaining a top-five recruiting class this upcoming offseason.

To attract another top-five-ranked transfer portal class in the next offseason, Texas Tech needs to keep using the successful techniques it used in last season's transfer portal recruiting while adapting to the ever-changing college football landscape. College football recruiting is constantly changing year after year.

Before the transfer portal opens, the coaching staff, led by Joey McGuire and general manager James Blanchard, needs to clearly determine how to get talented, dedicated players to Lubbock. Texas Tech has had a lot of success in the past by focusing on the trenches, such as the offensive and defensive lines, and high-impact skill positions, including edge rushers and tight ends.

High-ranked transfer classes aim to acquire players who are prepared to start from Day 1 or make significant contributions. This means, for example, prioritizing upperclassmen with proven college experience or excellent Pro Football Focus rankings. These players represent a lower risk for immediate play and potential contributions next season compared to younger, unproven players from high school.

Texas Tech Red Raiders tight end Terrance Carter Jr. (7) reacts after scoring a two-point conversion during the second half against the BYU Cougars at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

A top-five class is tough to secure without a powerful and competitive NIL collective. Texas Tech has a reputation for having an aggressively invested booster base and aggressive NIL dollars since last year. To get top-tier transfers, who generally put a high value on financial security and prospects, you need to keep or increase this commitment.

This year, there is only one transfer window, and it is shorter in total days than last year's combined 30 days. Having a complete list of players scouted before the window opens, along with knowing how they fit into the plan and culture of Texas Tech's program, allows the Red Raiders to move quickly.

Transfers generally choose the institution that demonstrates the most planned and coordinated endeavor. The only problem is that Texas Tech might be in the College Football Playoff when the transfer site opens on Jan. 2 and closes on Jan. 16.

McGuire has been recognized for successfully integrating new players into the program's culture. High-level transfers want to feel accepted, win, and get ready for the NFL. It's really important to discuss the team's culture and how easy it is to get playing time and improve. This wish has a real chance of coming true for Texas Tech fans.

