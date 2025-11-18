David Bailey and Jacob Rodriguez Announced as Lombardi Award Finalists
David Bailey and Jacob Rodriguez have officially been named finalists for the prestigious Lombardi Award, a recognition reserved for college football’s most dominant linemen or linebackers. Their inclusion highlights a season defined by relentless disruption, elite versatility, and leadership in the trenches.
Whether collapsing pockets or setting the edge, Bailey and Rodriguez consistently elevated their units and now stand among the nation’s toughest, vying for one of the sport’s highest honors.
The Lombardi Award narrowed its preseason watch list in early November to 13 semifinalists, with Texas Tech joining top-ranked Ohio State as the only programs featuring multiple players. Utah was the lone other Big 12 school represented, thanks to standout offensive lineman Spencer Fano. An exact tie in the voting process prompted the committee to expand the semifinalist pool from its intended 12 to 13.
Among the contenders, Bailey and Rodriguez stand out as legitimate threats to win, anchoring a Red Raider defense that leads the Big 12 and ranks third nationally in points allowed per game (12.3) and eighth in total yards allowed (266.1). Texas Tech also tops the FBS in rushing defense, surrendering just 71.8 yards per game.
The Lombardi Award honors the college football lineman or linebacker who best exemplifies the spirit of Vince Lombardi through dominant on-field performance, unwavering leadership, and a profound impact on team success. Candidates must consistently excel at the line of scrimmage, demonstrate discipline, courage, and respect for authority, and elevate their unit’s defensive execution in pursuit of winning football.
The Lombardi Award winner is determined by a voting panel of roughly 500 members, comprising NCAA Division I head coaches, prominent national sports media figures, and former recipients and finalists of the award. This diverse and experienced group ensures that the selection reflects both on-field excellence and the enduring values the award represents.
Bailey, a relentless edge presence, has terrorized quarterbacks all season with his explosive first step and refined pass-rush arsenal. Whether bending around tackles or stunting inside, his ability to collapse pockets and generate pressure has been a cornerstone of the Red Raiders’ defensive identity.
Rodriguez, meanwhile, anchors the second level with sideline-to-sideline range, instinctive play diagnosis, and vocal leadership. His versatility, blitzing, covering, and run-stopping make him one of the most complete linebackers in the country.
Texas Tech’s defense has surged into the national spotlight, thanks to Bailey and Rodriguez.
Bailey leads the entire FBS with 12.5 sacks, adding 34 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles, while earning a 92.4 Pro Football Focus grade, fourth-best among all defenders.
Rodriguez, meanwhile, has become a turnover machine, posting 100 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions, two fumble recoveries, and an FBS-leading seven forced fumbles, a stat line unmatched in recent college football history.
Together, they’ve elevated Texas Tech’s defensive unit, turning heads with their consistency and clutch performances. Their inclusion among the final four for the Lombardi Award places them in elite company and underscores the program’s growing reputation for developing high-impact defenders.
The announcement for the Lombardi Award is expected in early December, with Bailey and Rodriguez poised to represent not only their school but also the spirit of Lombardi himself: toughness, discipline, and excellence.
More From Texas Tech On SI
Stay up to date on Texas Tech Athletics by bookmarking Texas Tech On SI.