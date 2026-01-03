Jacob Rodriguez was the star of Texas Tech's defense in 2025. Under defensive coordinator Shiel Wood, Rodriguez had the best season of his career, winning numerous awards including the Lombardi, Nagurski, and Butkus.

With the leader of Texas Tech's defense set to graduate and enter the 2026 NFL Draft, the Red Raiders are looking for the next player to command the middle of the field alongside Ben Roberts and John Curry.

The answer to that search may be a familiar name: Austin Romaine. The former Kansas State linebacker spent three seasons with the Wildcats before entering the transfer portal ahead of the 2026 season. According to Pete Nakos of On3, he did so with a do-not-contact tag, indicating he may have his sights set on his next destination.

As reported by ESPN's Max Olson, Romaine is visiting with Texas Tech on Friday, Jan. 2, the opening day of the transfer portal window. Accompanied by his DNC tag, signs seem to be pointing toward a potential union between the two-time All-Big 12 Second Team linebacker and the Big 12's best defense.

Kansas State transfer LB Austin Romaine is planning to visit Texas Tech today, a source tells ESPN. https://t.co/hxbyq27BNE — Max Olson (@max_olson) January 2, 2026

The pairing is rational — the Red Raiders dominated in the middle of the field, and a player of Romaine's caliber could transform the defense if healthy. He suffered a season-ending injury during the Wildcats' Week 10 game against Texas Tech.

Romaine suffered a left hand injury and ended the season with 66 tackles (41 solo), 7.0 tackles for loss, half a sack, an interception, two passes defended, and one fumble recovery. Despite playing just nine games, he finished second on the team in total tackles and tackles for loss.

Where the Hillsboro, Mo., native excelled most was as a run defender, a natural fit for Texas Tech's defensive mindset. The Red Raiders topped the country in rushing yards allowed and PFF run defense grade — Romaine recorded a nearly elite 89.8 run defense grade in 2024 and an 80.5 in 2025.

Romaine is a physical and instinctive defensive player with solid movement skills and experience wearing the green dot on defense. While Wood prefers for his team's green dot-wearer to be a defensive back, those communication skills could be critical.

PICKED OFF BY KANSAS STATE 🔥



Austin Romaine with the interception for @KStateFB 👀 pic.twitter.com/twURsifbJJ — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 1, 2025

The Red Raiders' defense got the most out of the middle of its defense. The "Mustache Crew" dominated all season; with Wood still in town, the expectation is that it will continue to be part of Texas Tech's defensive identity.

Tech's defense was focused on execution and role, excelling at getting to the quarterback without blitzing while playing hard in run defense and forcing turnovers. The Red Raiders' linebackers were versatile and disciplined, and this led to a career season for multiple players.

• Jacob Rodriguez: 14 games, 128 tackles (63 solo, best in the Big 12), 11.0 tackles for loss, one sack, four interceptions, six passes defended, two fumble recoveries, and seven forced fumbles (led FBS)



• Ben Roberts: 14 games, 90 tackles (44 solo), 4.0 tackles for loss, four interceptions, six passes defended, one fumble recovery, and two forced fumbles



• John Curry: 14 games, 72 tackles (36 solo), 3.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, four passes defended, two fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble

With a clear potential connection between Romaine and Texas Tech, On3 insider Nakos logged an expert prediction on Jan. 2 for the former K-State linebacker to end up in Lubbock, Texas, for the 2026 season, with a 75% confidence level.

NEW: On3’s @PeteNakos has logged an expert prediction for Texas Tech to land Kansas State transfer LB Austin Romaine🌵



Read: https://t.co/NMZ8ZG14eY pic.twitter.com/Ht0XO651d4 — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 2, 2026

If Romaine does sign with Texas Tech, that will be the first step to rebuilding a defense that is set to lose several starters. Among the players set to graduate and/or enter the 2026 NFL Draft are defensive linemen David Bailey, Skyler Gill-Howard, Lee Hunter, and Romello Height, linebacker Rodriguez, and potentially cornerback Brice Pollock.

As the Red Raiders look to retool at critical positions, Romaine could be a key part to the new-look defense in 2026.

More From Texas Tech On SI

Stay up to date on Texas Tech Athletics by bookmarking Texas Tech On SI, and follow us on Twitter.