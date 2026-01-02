Despite Orange Bowl Loss, David Bailey Puts on NFL Showcase Performance

Texas Tech’s offense was a no-show in the Red Raiders' 23-0 loss to Oregon on New Year's Day at the Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, Fla., but its defense showed the Ducks its full force, especially David Bailey.

The senior defensive end, who entered the game leading the Power Four in sacks with 13.5, added another to go along with four tackles and two pass breakups. His second pass breakup came on a 4th-and-2 that stalled Oregon at Tech's two-yard line.

David Bailey has the worst aesthetic of any football player. No gloves, tape, sleeves, etc. Wears 31 as an edge rusher. Pants above knees. Plain white socks



And it doesn’t matter one bit because he’s every bit an absolute athletic freak. Top-5 pick talentpic.twitter.com/Uox2Cj75Tx — Mike Kennedy (@MikeKennedyNFL) January 1, 2026

Tech head coach Joey McGuire lauded his pass rusher after the game and lobbied for NFL teams to snag him at the top of the first round.

“I think he showed all year long that, if I’m an NFL team, if I'm not taking a quarterback or left tackle. If I'm taking a defensive player, I don’t know what defensive player out there you would take over David Bailey,” McGuire said. “ … Some of the stuff he does, I’ve never seen a guy do at that level. If I’m an NFL team, and I want to take a defensive player, I’m taking him first overall.”

At 6'3", 250 pounds, Bailey is one of the top prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft, likely competing with Miami’s Rueben Bain Jr. for the top pass rusher in the class. ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. currently lists Bailey as his sixth overall player in his player rankings.

David Bailey’s 1st half of Orange Bowl:

2 tackles, 1 sack, 2 TFLs, 2 pass deflects



The man is everywhere.



Now, can Texas Tech find some offense?pic.twitter.com/RAOQmkufDQ — Moore College Football (@Moore_CFB) January 1, 2026

Oregon was a finalist for the Joe Moore Award, given to the nation's best offensive line. This was the second time this season Bailey faced an exceptional offensive line, the other being Utah, which has two tackles projected to be first-round picks. He recorded a sack and three tackles against the Utes in September.

Even with Oregon left tackle Isaiah World and right tackle Alex Harkey both in the top 10 of their positions on Kiper’s draft rankings, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning said Bailey disrupted the Ducks' offensive strategy.

“Ultimately, they [Texas Tech] rush the passer really, really well,” Lanning said. “When you have a player like David Bailey, when you have players that you’re going to see in the College Football Playoff, you got to have a plan for them. At times, our plan was really good, and there’s some times that we can certainly improve that.”

Texas Tech will also lose its other starting edge, senior Romello Height, and senior defensive tackle Lee Hunter to the NFL Draft.

Texas Tech’s Lee Hunter is one of the best run defenders in the country. Just look at him toss the center.



Came into today with 16 run stops. pic.twitter.com/hunGnUbVK1 — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) January 1, 2026

Height registered a sack, two tackles for loss, and five total tackles. He finishes his season with 10 sacks and 38 tackles. Hunter was a disruptor against the Ducks, racking up seven total tackles and two tackles for loss. He ends his season with 41 tackles.

The NCAA transfer portal window opens Jan. 2, and the Red Raiders have already started their reload with one commitment from Allen University edge Amarie Fleming. He racked up 13.5 sacks at the Division II level in 2025.

Texas Tech fans, meet your newest commit — former Allen University EDGE Amarie Fleming (@amarieflem6).



Fleming was dominant in 2025, terrorizing offensive lines with 48 tackles, 18 TFLs, 14.5 sacks, and 4 forced fumbles.



Impact pass rusher heading to Lubbock.#WreckEm pic.twitter.com/8Rnl1T3XVa — Bryan (@RealBGauvin23) December 16, 2025

The Red Raiders will also add freshman five-star edge LaDamion Guyton, who reclassified to the 2026 recruiting class.

More From Texas Tech On SI

Stay up to date on Texas Tech Athletics by bookmarking Texas Tech On SI, and follow us on Twitter.