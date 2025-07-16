Does Texas Tech Have A Lubbock Tax?
Ask people who have traveled through West Texas, from the inside of a car, Lubbock is a desolate town. Some call it a Flyover town, and some call it home.
Alumni of the Texas Tech Red Raiders will tell you about the place in a deeper light, of the small town structure with a big city feeling. How you don't understand the mystique of the town if you never give it a real chance. A vibrancy on campus, a Saturday game day feeling unrivaled across the country.
Yet, a report by On3 shows that the Red Raiders had to pay a 30 percent higher fee in the transfer portal and for recruits due to their location. Sure, NIL has become the Wild West, but what makes the price tag heftier? Does this hurt the Scarlett and Black?
Taxing a City
In a world of social media, and being able to connect with any person in any city of the world, why is there harm in athletes moving to West Texas, continuing their childhood dream of playing college football in front of thousands of fans?
The simple answer? There isn't. Take a look at the transfers the Red Raiders got out of the portal this off-season. One from Boulder (Colorado), one from Chapel Hill (North Carolina), a running back from Los Angeles (USC).
For some other transfers, West Texas is comparable, or in some cases, might be a "bigger" city than the one they were originally in. A tax on a city that most view as more tumbleweeds than people, is an unfair due diligence to the atmosphere and fan base the Red Raiders get.
Texas Tech has built athletic facilities and installed a deep alumni system that takes care of their own that athletes would be hard pressed to find from any other university. That is what makes Lubbock special. Sure the city isn't the biggest, and it's a rock throw from any major metropolitan area, but there is nothing like a Saturday at the Jones AT&T stadium.
60,000 fans losing their voice cheering, tortilla's flying around as you try to listen to your coach, there shouldn't be a tax on Lubbock, there should be a reward for going there.