Former Red Raiders QB Patrick Mahomes Inducted Into Texas Tech Hall of Fame

Although Texas Tech suffered a brutal 45-17 loss to Baylor on Saturday, there was at least some reason for Red Raiders fans to celebrate as Patrick Mahomes was in the house as the guest of honor. The former Raiders quarterback, and current Kansas City Chiefs field general, was inducted into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame before the game.

It seems that, even on his bye week, the former Red Raiders superstar can't stop winning awards. At halftime, he was also inducted into the Texas Tech Ring of Honor, which consists of elite coaches and players that have made outstanding contributions to the program. Mahomes is one of only eight members in that exclusive club. Even in the loss, it gave fans a chance to reminisce about Mahomes' glory days at Tech.

In his Red Raider career, Mahomes threw for 11,252 yards and 93 touchdowns, while rushing for 835 yards and 12 touchdowns. No doubt the most prolific passer in Texas Tech's long lineage of gunslingers, Mahomes led the FBS in total offense twice and still holds the record for most yards in a single game with 734 yards, which came during a 66-59 shootout with Oklahoma. Tech went on to lose that game, but the legend of Mahomes had been forged in iron.

Since his days in Lubbock, Mahomes has gone on to exceed all expectations, winning both a Super Bowl and an MVP award with the Chiefs. He's become the face of not only Kansas City's franchise but the NFL itself.

The Tyler, Tx. native has never strayed far from his roots, though. Mahomes could be spotted taking pictures with kids and talking shop with Red Raiders OC Zach Kittley pregame last weekend. No matter where his career takes him, Mahomes will always be a welcome guest at Jones AT&T Stadium.

