Red Raiders Offense Falters as Tech Loses to Baylor Bears

The Texas Tech Red Raiders lost 45-17 to the Baylor Bears Saturday night at Jones AT&T Stadium while sporting throwback all-black uniforms and with Red Raiders legend Patrick Mahomes in attendance.

Mahomes was being honored by the program but couldn't help on the field as the Bears' defense put pressure on quarterback Behren Morton and stopped the deep pass threat all night.

Baylor also halted the Red Raiders' recent fourth-down conversion rate in the first half, as Tech went just 2-3 on the night.

The Bears scored on their second possession of the game with a John Mayers 48-yard field goal that ended a nine-play, 30-yard drive.

The Red Raiders were out of sync offensively until midway through the second quarter when they were able to extend a drive into Bears' territory for a 33-yard Trey Wolff field goal that tied the game at 3 at the 8:09 mark of the quarter.

After that, Baylor came right back and marched 75 yards in nine plays for the first touchdown of the game, as running back Richard Reese carried for one yard into the end zone.

The Red Raiders were never able to halt the Bears' offensive charge or keep pace on the scoreboard. Tech got close at 24-17 but Baylor scored almost immediately again to push the score to 31-17 and put the game out of reach for the Red Raiders.

Baylor would tack on 14 more late as Tech quarterbacks threw five interceptions, three from Morton, and one each from Donovan Smith and Tyler Shough, who entered the game late in relief of Morton.

Morton has struggled under the pressure of the Bears' defense completing just 11 of 33 passes for 152 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions, while the Bears have held Tech to just 159 total yards.

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter and Instagram

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Red Raiders News? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here