Former Red Raiders React to Texas Tech's Win Over Kansas, 6-0 Start
Homecoming week was a success for No. 9 Texas Tech, as the Kansas Jayhawks fell on the road 42-17 at Jones AT&T Stadium after dark.
The Red Raiders improved to 6-0 for the seventh time in program history, with a 3-0 record in Big 12 action. It is their first 6-0 start since 2013. Kansas, meanwhile, falls to 4-3 (2-2), its first loss by 14+ points this season.
The Red Raiders were led by their ground game after Behren Morton exited the game early with an ankle injury. Morton has exited three games this season (Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Utah, and Kansas), bringing his status for Week 8 into question.
However, Cameron Dickey shouldered the load offensively, carrying the ball 21 times for 263 yards and two touchdowns. Both of Dickey's scores came from 50+ yards out, and he had the first 200-yard game on the ground by a Red Raider since DeAndré Washington against Kansas State in 2015 (27 carries, 248 yards, and three touchdowns).
In fact, Dickey now ranks fifth in single-game rushing yards by a Red Raider all-time, sitting behind Byron Hanspard, who had 287 yards against Baylor during his legendary 1996 season.
Dickey received the stamp of approval from his former teammate, Tahj Brooks. The former Texas Tech and current Cincinnati Bengals running back gave him a shout-out on X, calling the sophomore back "HIM."
The Red Raiders' win was their sixth this season by 24+ points, extending their winning streak in impressive fashion in front of the home crowd. Wearing their centennial uniforms, the Red Raiders scored 40+ points for the fourth time this season.
Former Texas Tech star and current Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes joined in on the social media celebration, tweeting out a GIF to commemorate the Red Raiders' victory.
While Texas Tech's defense did allow a season-high 17 points, the Red Raiders shut down the Jayhawks in the second half, allowing zero points and just 115 yards. They recorded nine sacks and forced four fumbles, recovering one.
Star linebacker Jacob Rodriguez also continued to be one of the best defenders in the country, recording a career-high 14 tackles (six solo, 1.5 for a loss), adding his first sack of the season. His 14 tackles were the most by a Red Raider since Jordyn Brooks against Baylor in 2016 (17 tackles).
Meanwhile, David Bailey recorded the second three-sack game of his career (vs. Hawaii in 2023) and the first by a Texas Tech defender since Amier Washington against California in 2023. Bailey, a Stanford transfer, has at least 0.5 sacks in every game this season (8.5 total) and recorded a season-high six tackles.
However, defensive tackle Skyler Gill-Howard left the game early due to an injury. Head coach Joey McGuire called it a precautionary move, and his status will need to be monitored leading into a Week 8 matchup with the Arizona State Sun Devils on the road.
The Red Raiders go on the road on Oct. 18, facing Arizona State at Sun Devils Stadium for a midday game (4 p.m. ET).