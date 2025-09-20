'Gotta Be the Best Defense in Texas Tech History': Defense Steals the Show vs. Utah
"Our goal is always to take three. We took four today, and it took all four to kind of open that game up," said Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire about the team's impressive 34-10 win in Salt Lake City.
The opening three frames were sloppy for Texas Tech's offense; double-digit penalties and a pair of interceptions from Behren Morton capped the team's production. However, the Red Raiders were never out of the game thanks to an impressive showing from the defense.
Linebackers Jacob Rodriguez and Ben Roberts forced punch-out fumbles, both coming in the first quarter. Rodriguez was the Big 12 Preseason Defensive Player of the Year, and his performance was a step toward making it a postseason reality.
The path toward a big day was clear, as Utah's offensive line faced Texas Tech's defensive line in a best-on-best battle. A lot was going to be asked of the linebacking core to execute and stay steady, and the unit delivered.
"Every single day, I send something about takeaways to the [players]. … I don't think that they recovered it, but they got a ball knocked out against Wyoming. They got a ball that UCLA did recover. So, I sent both of those plays," McGuire said.
"This morning, I sent them a 30-second video of Peanut Tillman [Charles Tillman] because I did feel like when you're playing a game like this and it's going to be such a defensive battle, every extra possession you can get for your offense makes such a huge difference. And today it did."
Rodriguez had 11 tackles (five solo) along with the forced fumble, half a tackle for a loss, and an interception. He picked off Utah quarterback Devon Dampier in the fourth quarter, essentially sealing the game and drawing the eye of Fox commentator Gus Johnson.
The other turnover came from defensive back Brice Pollock, who has made ball production a habit in recent weeks. He had a brace of interceptions against Oregon State quarterback Maalik Murphy, bringing his total this season to three. He had just one career interception heading into the 2025 season.
"I think the whole point of defense is to go take the ball away and get it back to the offense, so it's something we try to do every day at practice," Rodriguez said after the game.
With nine turnovers forced this season, the Red Raiders' defense is among the best in the country. The squad allowed just 10 points and 263 total yards of offense against a team averaging over 45 points and 517 total yards per game heading into Week 4.
Former Texas Tech tight end Jalin Conyers did not hold back on social media, declaring that this might be the best defense in Texas Tech history.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Kent State, and Oregon State gave the defense time to glue together with plenty of new faces and moving parts. In Texas Tech's Big 12 opener, they presented proof of concept, dominating even without getting to the quarterback, as they recorded zero sacks against a stout Utah offensive line.
"I think everybody — offense and defense and special teams — we all care about each other," Rodriguez said. "The biggest thing we talk about is, you play hard because you love each other."
"I think there's a bunch of different reasons why people play hard. Everybody has their 'why.' They talk about it, but when you play hard because you love everybody, and you play that much harder."