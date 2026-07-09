FRISCO, Texas – It’s been a long offseason with a spotlight on the quarterback room for the Texas Tech Red Raiders. However, with the dust settling around the saga surrounding former Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby. Head Coach Joey McGuire hinted at who could be starting for the Red Raiders come week one against ACU at the Big 12 Football Media Days on Tuesday.

“Where we are right now,” said McGuire at the Star in Frisco during the conference's annual media day press conference. “I can see Will Hammond starting that first game. We will leave that up to the doctors and the medical staff, but he's in a really good spot.”

Since the entire saga surrounding Sorsby, whom Tech initially signed via the transfer portal, began, question marks rose around who would start week 1. Hammond seems to be the leader in the clubhouse as of now.

The 6’2 redshirt sophomore is entering his third season in Lubbock with 12 games of action under his belt. The Austin native and former four-star quarterback has spent the majority of his time coming in relief situations early throughout his collegiate career. That was until last season, when during a key stretch of the season Tech had to rely on Hammond under center.

During Texas Tech’s first game of the Big 12 schedule last fall on the road against then-No. 16 Utah, Hammond subbed in for the quarterback for then-starter Behren Morton in the third quarter after he sustained a head injury while scrambling. Hammond came in and threw for 142 yards with an 81% completion percentage and two touchdowns to help Tech score 24 points in the fourth quarter, beating the Utes 34-10.

Hammond would spend the next few games seeing action again in relief portions of games before getting his first start on the road again before getting his first start on the road versus Arizona State. Hammond once again threw for over 100 yards, completing two touchdowns with a 60% completion percentage, in a four-point loss to the Sundevils, 26-22. McGuire discussed his game against Utah and what Hammond brings as the starter.

“One thing I could say, if you wanted to see what Will Hammond was. Watch him coming off the bench against Utah,” said McGuire. “The way the players reacted when he came into that game. The belief and the love they had for him, so we are fortunate to have him.”

Hammond did get a second start for Tech against Oklahoma State in 2025, but suffered a torn ACL during that contest in late October, which has put his availability for the early portion of the season for the majority of the offseason into question. Hammond did not participate in any spring activities as he continued his rehab process. However, with McGuire's comments this week around the positive signs of his recovery, week 1 seems much more of a possibility than a question mark.

Texas Tech will face Abilene Christian on Saturday, September 5, at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock.

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