How A Quarterback Controversy Could Decide Texas Tech's Season
The Texas Tech Red Raiders entered the season as one of the most polarizing teams in the country. Many around the country, and even those within the program, questioned whether they would actually find success this season with the influx of new faces on the roster.
Four weeks into the season, and not only have they proven that they are one of the top teams in the Big 12, but maybe even the country. There is still a lingering question, though, and this time, it doesn't evolve from the transfers they brought in; rather, it's a homegrown decision.
Behren Morton and Will Hammond, both of whom have proven their worth to the program, seem locked in perpetuity with one another. Hammond has gained the trust through his time put in, but Hammond was a difference maker in the win over Utah. Now, who will start for them? More importantly, who SHOULD start?
Two Quality Quarterbacks Is Better Than None
There used to be an old saying, "If you have two quarterbacks, you have no quarterback", which, while facetious, can hold true for programs that rotate their signal-callers out. For the Red Raiders, though, that isn't the case. They just fortunately have two quarterbacks, who have both proven they have what it takes to help them win games.
When Morton stepped foot in West Texas, he entered as the highest-rated quarterback signing in program history. After redshirting his freshman season in 2021, when he finally took the field in 2022, he showed that potential, and never really looked back from that point. In 2023, he would cement himself as their signal-caller, and that title still holds strong even to now.
For Morton, though, he got his chance after replacing the struggling Tyler Shough in their game against the West Virginia Mountaineers. Now, Hammond has the chance to replace Morton, while he exited for injury, Hammond came in and injected life into a struggling Red Raiders offense.
Thus goes the ensuing social media reactions, to some claiming that Hammond needs to remain the signal-caller for McGuire's team, and some claiming it's still Morton's role. One thing is for certain, though: the staff, and to a lesser extent, the team, value Morton's veteran presence and leadership on the field and in the locker room.
Winning trumps all, and rightfully so. Morton bought his time, and the Red Raiders know what they have in him, which is why when they went portal shopping, they didn't even entertain bringing in a new quarterback. That's why I don't expect them to replace him now, unless he's not ready to go against Houston next week.
This is Morton's team. It was all off-season, and it had been the first few quarters of the game. The ability to bring in Hammond off the bench adds defenses needing to prepare for that, which disrupts game planning. For the Red Raiders, though, Morton signifies continuance, something they lacked with the new faces, and something that is irreplaceable.