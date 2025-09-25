5-Star Offensive Tackle Flips Commitment From Texas Tech to Oklahoma
The early look at Texas Tech's 2027 recruiting class had the makings of a cornerstone of the Red Raiders' future. While there's still plenty of time for that to come to fruition, the recruiting team has encountered a speed bump after an elite prospect flipped their commitment.
Cooper Hackett, a five-star offensive tackle recruit in the Class of 2027, has decommitted from Texas Tech and flipped to the Oklahoma Sooners, a former Big 12 foe. While the flip comes as a surprise, the landing spot does not.
According to reports, the Red Raiders were competing heavily with the Sooners for Hackett's attention. Texas Tech landed a commitment from the high school junior on Aug. 30, and less than a month later, he has changed his tune.
Hackett attends Fort Gibson High School, less than three hours from Norman, Okla., making this a logical fit for the local talent. He is a top-10 recruit in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite rankings, and is listed as the No. 10 player in the country, No. 3 offensive tackle, and the No. 1 player in Oklahoma.
Despite being slim, Hackett has a big frame and movement skills with his basketball background. He also plays on both sides of the ball and blocks on special teams.
"[Hackett] combines outstanding physical tools with excellent basketball context that reveals functional athleticism transferrable to the gridiron: body control, sudden redirection, explosive movement patterns," says 247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks.
According to Rivals' Steve Wiltfong, Hackett flipped to Oklahoma despite being set to make less NIL money with the Sooners. "If I’m in the NFL, which is what I want to do overall, that money is not going to matter," Hackett said.
The Red Raiders' 2027 recruiting class remains promising even after losing Hackett's commitment. Following Hackett's flip, both commits are defensive linemen: edge rusher LaDamion Guyton, a five-star recruit out of Savannah, Ga., and K'Adrian Redmond, a four-star interior defensive lineman from DeSoto, Texas.
There is hope the Red Raiders will add to their 2027 class in the following weeks, as five-star target Jalen Brewster, a junior at Cedar Hill High School in Dallas County, is set to make his commitment on Oct. 4.
Despite losing Hackett, Texas Tech's recruiting class is still ranked No. 12 by 247Sports for 2027, with plenty of time for the Red Raiders to pursue other blue-chip prospects and add further depth. Likewise, Tech has the No. 23 class in 2026, setting Lubbock, Texas, up for future continued success on the gridiron.