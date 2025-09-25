Texas Tech in the Running for 4-Star Quarterback
On the same day that the Texas Tech Red Raiders lost a commitment from a cornerstone tackle, a new elite offensive recruit has entered the fans' sights.
The Red Raiders received a vote of confidence from two Rivals recruiting experts, who logged predictions that Kavian Bryant would commit to Texas Tech. Both predictions were made with 60% confidence.
Bryant is listed as the No. 1 quarterback in the 2027 cycle, according to Rivals, and is the No. 3 quarterback according to 247Sports. He is a four-star recruit with offers from major programs across the country, including Florida State, SMU, and Texas
Surprisingly, this update comes days after he spent time at the University of Texas, being quoted as saying, "I'm their guy in the 2027 class."
However, he was also seen hanging out with Felix Ojo, a Class of 2026 commit for the Red Raiders, at Texas Tech earlier this month.
Bryant, the son of a former Division I basketball player, comes from Palestine, Texas, where he attends Westwood High School. He has both a basketball and track and field background and accounted for 45 total touchdowns with just three interceptions as a sophomore.
According to 247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks, Bryant "provides excellent playmaking ability with his arm and his legs in the former, along with elite skill and instincts in the latter." He ran for 709 yards in his sophomore season en route to an 11-1 record.
Bryant is a bit on the smaller side, listed at 6-1.5 and 180 pounds, but he is developing as a passer. He reportedly made "noticeable strides as a passer from [his] freshman to sophomore year" and further developed heading into the spring camp circuit in 2025.
The Red Raiders have two commitments in the Class of 2027, both on the defensive line. LaDamion Guyton is a five-star edge rusher from Savannah, Ga., and K'Adrian Redmond is a four-star interior defensive lineman from DeSoto, Texas.
With star quarterback Behren Morton set to graduate after the 2025 season, a succession plan under center should be ready for the Red Raiders. In the 2026 class, Texas Tech has one quarterback commit: Stephen Cannon. He is a 6-3, three-star quarterback recruit from Georgia.
However, redshirt freshman Will Hammond has shone this season, particularly in his standout second-half showing against Utah. He has the approval of the coaching staff and seems to be in line to replace the 23-year-old Morton in 2026.
As the Red Raiders' offense continues to look like one of the most potent units in the country, Texas Tech should be a team of interest for offensive playmakers across the country.