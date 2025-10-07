'I Felt Like We Should Have Scored 60' — Joey McGuire Aims To Fix Mistakes vs. Kansas
Even with a 5-0 record and a 2-0 start in Big 12 play, the Texas Tech Red Raiders are not yet satisfied with the product on the field. "Self-inflicted wounds" have held the team back from reaching its potential, according to head coach Joey McGuire, and the team is still looking to improve ahead of a conference bout with the Kansas Jayhawks.
At 4-2 (2-1), the Jayhawks are just 14 points away from being undefeated, instead losing to Missouri by 11 and Cincinnati by three. This success is reflected in the advanced stats — Kansas is 30th in adjusted EPA (expected points added) per play, ahead of teams like Georgia and Notre Dame. Their offense ranks even more favorably, sitting at 15th.
"If you look at them, they should be 6-0 — easily could be 6-0," McGuire said. "They were dominating Missouri at Missouri. They are a really good football team."
"This quarterback [Jalon Daniels] is the real deal, the receiver [Emmanuel Henderson Jr.], I think, leading the Big 12 in yardage, they've got two legit tight ends. And so when I say that, I think the role of our fans, Red Raider Nation, I really need you."
Tech's defense, which has been one of the best units in the country, will look to continue dominating as it takes on a strong Kansas offense. The Red Raiders' defensive line has been able to take over games, and the linebackers and defensive backs have created chaos and turnovers, a recipe for success so far this season.
Daniels, meanwhile, is a veteran option at quarterback. He is in his sixth season with the Jayhawks, playing in 43 games. He has been successful at preserving the ball this season, recording 17 total touchdowns with just two interceptions, and it will be the Red Raiders' defensive line's job to make him uncomfortable.
"I'm very impressed with [their offensive line]," said Texas Tech defensive coordinator Shiel Wood. "I think they are assignment-sound. I think they're tough and physical in the run game. They do a great job in pass protection, and their quarterback helps them in that regard as well, in terms of being able to evade the rush."
The Jayhawks' offense incorporates plenty of misdirection and motion, presenting a challenge for one of the best defenses in the country to stay sound and focused. Wood said Kansas may also have the deepest group of wide receivers the team has faced all season.
"Daniels is an outstanding quarterback," Wood said. "He can make all the throws, and then his legs are a tremendous asset to him. Doesn't seem like they're trying to run him as much in these early ball games as Utah with [Devon] Dampier, but he's got the ability to make you pay with his legs."
On offense, though, the best might still be yet to come for the Red Raiders. McGuire said he thought the Red Raiders were far from a finished product despite ranking first in yards per game and second in points.
"Honestly, I don't think we've come close [to the team's max potential]," McGuire said. "You know, I think a lot of it is self-inflicted wounds. Both Utah and Houston, those games were close or are somewhat close from the standpoint of not opening up the game; I felt like we should have scored 60 the other night, and I know everybody else does."
This season, the Red Raiders' offensive floor has been the 34 and 35 points scored against Utah and Houston, respectively. Meanwhile, the defense has allowed no more than 14 points to any team. Furthermore, they have only conceded 14 points in the first three quarters of games while scoring 192 points on offense.
However, the team's biggest flaw offensively has been penalties. Texas Tech faced 14 penalties for 122 yards against Utah and eight for 65 yards against Houston. Meanwhile, their opponents combined for seven penalties for 65 yards in those two games — a 15-penalty, 122-yard differential in Big 12 competition.
"I think we've got a lot more left in us. We just got to clean that stuff up and become more disciplined," McGuire said. "And it's a mixture of things. It's not on the players. It's not all on the players. It's not all on the coaches. It's a mixture of things that we've got to situationally do better."
The Red Raiders were also credited with five drops, some of which came on critical downs. This contributed to Texas Tech kicking seven field goals and converting five; all five makes were from fewer than 35 yards, with both misses being attempts of 40+ yards.
If a few of those drives resulted in touchdowns rather than stalled-out field goal attempts inside the red zone, the Red Raiders may have had their fourth 40-point game of the season. Instead, they finished with 35 points, more than enough to win, but enough to raise concern.
"When you go down there, you get that many opportunities and have to settle for field goals, you go back and self-scout," Texas Tech offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich said. "There's a couple play calls that I wish I had back, and then there's plays where we just didn't execute the plays that were called very well."
"Just got to be better in both those regards, and so I think that starts this week in practice, just having a better focus and making sure that we have a great plan down there," Leftwich said.
Avoiding a shootout with Kansas requires complementary football — the offense and defense need to provide cushion in case the other gives way. The Jayhawks have scored 27+ points in all six games this season and have scored no fewer than 31 points in a loss, even against a good Missouri defense.
Texas Tech's defense has exceeded expectations all season, but the offense has shown it can outpace anyone when it's firing on all cylinders, and that may be necessary in Week 7.