Is Behren Morton A Bottom-Half Big 12 Quarterback?
As football season approaches, the preseason rankings begin to make their appearance, and those include quarterback rankings.
CBS Sports released their rankings, and had Behren Morton as the 6th-ranked quarterback in the Big 12, a step up compared to other lists around the internet.
Now, On3, one of the most prominent media outlets for college football, has released its preseason rankings for the Big 12 signal callers. Morton was ranked 9th out of the ten listed in the article.
Is Behren Morton A Bottom-Half Quarterback?
Morton has been viewed as the Catalyst for the 2025 Texas Tech football season, but for the reasons you would believe. The Red Raiders signal caller just has to not lose games for his team, and the sky could be the limit. But does that make him one of the lesser signal callers in a quarterback-rich Big 12?
Andy Staples from On3 thinks so, ranking Behren Morton 9th, saying:
"Texas Tech revamped its roster through the transfer portal, but it’s notable that even with the Red Raiders spending freely, coach Joey McGuire didn’t seek a new QB1. Morton enters his third season as Texas Tech's starter, and he'll be playing behind an upgraded line. That should allow him to improve on 7.2 yards per attempt and 27 TD passes."
Slightly behind Brad Crawford of CBS Sports, who ranked him seventh, but the consensus seems to be that Morton is one of the middle-of-the-pack quarterbacks in the Big 12. While that may seem bad, that is where Morton should be; he cannot win games on his own, but won't lose the Red Raiders any games that way.
For a Texas Tech team with the talent surrounding him, being average shouldn't be viewed negatively, because for Behren Morton, it's what his team needs.