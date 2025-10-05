Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech's Defense Continue Dominant Run With Houston Win
Fourteen points to 192 — that is the point differential between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and their opponents in the first three quarters of games this season. Eleven of them came in the Red Raiders' 35-11 win over the Houston Cougars, the home team's first loss of the season.
No. 11 Texas Tech (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) dominated Houston (4-1, 1-1), with the Red Raiders' defense asserting its control all game at TDECU Stadium. The Cougars picked up 12 first downs, turned the ball over three times, and picked up just one of 12 third downs.
It was just the Red Raiders' second road game of the season, though it did not seem to faze them as a crowd of scarlet and black rallied in the sold-out stands.
Senior linebacker Jacob Rodriguez has delivered on expectations and beyond — he was named the Big 12 Preseason Defensive Player of the Year and has been one of the best defensive playmakers in the country.
He picked off one pass, defended two, and made five tackles (four solo), two going for a loss. He left the game temporarily due to "calf tightness," according to head coach Joey McGuire, but he did return to action.
Houston ran for just 103 yards, with running back Dean Connors carrying the ball 13 times for 31 yards. It was just the second time this season Texas Tech gave up triple-digit yardage on the ground, with Utah totaling 101 yards on 31 carries in Week 4.
The Red Raiders' run defense has been a catalyst for the team's success this season. Against Utah and Houston, two teams that prioritize the ground game, Texas Tech has totaled 10 tackles for loss. Edge rusher David Bailey recorded three, including two sacks, and interior defender A.J. Holmes Jr. recorded one.
While the offense earned plenty of attention to open the season with consecutive 60-point games, the defense has allowed just over 11 points per game. The Red Raiders had a top-15 scoring offense and defense heading into the week, which carried over against Houston when Texas Tech secured its fifth straight win by 20+ points.
This has also been powered by the Red Raiders' capacity for turnover creation. Texas Tech has 2+ turnovers forced in each of the last four games and seven forced in the last two.
Connors fumbled a backward pass, which was recovered by linebacker Ben Roberts; safety Brenden Jordan recorded his first career pick off of quarterback Zeon Chriss-Gremillion. The Red Raiders recorded a sack and an interception against both quarterbacks, with starter Conner Weigman exiting the game midway through the contest.
Texas Tech takes on a Kansas Jayhawks offense led by dynamic quarterback Jalon Daniels next on Saturday, Oct. 11. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. (6:30 p.m. local time) at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas.