Joey McGuire 1-on-1: ‘Lubbock is Special!’ Texas Tech Coach on New Contract

“Pretty incredible.”

Texas Tech Red Raiders Joey McGuire is rarely speechless … but in his 1-on-1 visit with Red Raiders SI on the heels of his new six-year, $26.6 million contract extension designed to keep him in Lubbock through the 2028 football season, it did seem to take a moment for the coach to find the words.

“Pretty incredible,” McGuire tells us of the contract, which includes a $100,000 increase in annual compensation that will reach $4.6 million for the final year of the deal in 2028. “This place is so special. I am excited about the future of Texas Tech football.”

McGuire, a long-time legendary Texas high school coach who ran his first college program this year, quickly fell in love with not only his new school but also his new city.

And that is a factor in this deal, as he notes when he calls Lubbock “special.”

But he is also bolstered by the support of the school, the city, and the passionate fan base.

Said AD Kirby Hocutt: “I firmly believe our best days are still ahead with Coach McGuire at the helm of our football program. It was evident throughout this football season that he and his staff are building a culture that will benefit this program for years to come.”

McGuire’s response to that sentiment?

“Yes, it absolutely adds to my level of excitement because this is a show of belief in what our entire football staff is building.”

Said Hocutt: “Coach McGuire will be the first to tell you that his goal is not to just play in a bowl game but to win championships, and I believe we are on that path under his direction.”

Joey McGuire has never shied from that goal, and the Red Raiders’ reward includes the unprecedented combo of wins over Texas and Oklahoma plus an invite to the program's third-ever Texas Bowl, where they prepare to take on Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss.

Texas Tech is earning its rewards. And Joey McGuire and his staff just earned theirs,

