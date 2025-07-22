Nation's Top Available Wide Receiver Commits To Texas Tech
The Texas Tech Red Raiders have made waves in the recruiting industry after securing a commitment from one of the highest ranked offensive tackle recruits in Felix Ojo.
Joey McGuire and his staff have not let the momentum go to waste either and have now secured a commitment from Chase Campbell, the eighth-ranked wide receiver in the 2026 class, according to Rivals. He is the second receiver commitment of the 2026 cycle for the Red Raiders.
The news comes just days after Campbell was practicing with Red Raiders legend Michael Crabtree. Now the four-star wide receiver will follow in his footsteps and create his own legacy in West Texas.
Who is Chase Campbell?
Campbell is a Wolfforth, Texas native from Frenship High School. Finished his junior season with 82 receptions for 1,511 yards and 18 touchdowns, averaging just over 18 yards per reception. He also showed rushing ability, running for 314 yards and six touchdowns, averaging over eight yards per carry.
Here is what Gabe Brooks, 247Sports Scouting Analyst said about the newest Red Raider:
"- Dynamic, highly productive receiver with a strong athletic profile that should bolster long-term potential. Displays promising awareness of timing and speed-changing nuance as a route runner and with the ball in his hands. Plays with above average acceleration and top-end speed. Junior year 22.25 200 points to long-speed juice. Not afraid to work the middle of the field. Could provide effective return game and wildcat options."
The Red Raiders 2026 recruiting class currently sits right outside the top-30 but is third in the Big 12 behind BYU and Baylor.