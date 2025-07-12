Elite 4-star WR prospect Chase Campbell trains with Texas Tech legend Michael Crabtree (PHOTO)
Texas Tech's 2026 recruiting class may be getting another significant boost, thanks to a familiar face. Over the weekend, Red Raider legend Michael Crabtree was seen working out with elite 2026 wide receiver prospect Chase Campbell. The four-star talent from Frenship High School, which is just 15 minutes from Lubbock, is ranked as the No. 15 overall player in Texas and the No. 15 wide receiver nationally.
Campbell, who has narrowed his college choices to Kansas State, Baylor, and Texas Tech, has yet to announce a decision date. However, his connection with Crabtree could give the Red Raiders a critical edge. Working out with one of the program's all-time greats is never a bad thing, and the influence of a hometown hero might be hard to ignore.
Crabtree's resume speaks for itself. During his two seasons in Lubbock, he set eight NCAA records, earned unanimous first-team All-American honors twice, and won both the Biletnikoff and Paul Warfield Awards in 2007 and 2008. He finished his Texas Tech career with 3,127 yards and 41 touchdowns on 231 receptions before being selected in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers.
With his decision looming, Campbell's recent workout alongside Crabtree certainly bodes well for the Red Raiders. For Texas Tech, there's reason to be optimistic that another star wideout could be staying close to home.
