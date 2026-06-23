LUBBOCK, Texas – The NFL has informed its teams league-wide that it will not hold a Supplemental Draft this summer, leaving former Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby ineligible to declare for the NFL in 2026, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

According to Rapoport, the NFL holds the keys, according to the league's CBA, to decide whether or not to hold a supplemental draft each summer. The NFL has not held a Supplemental Draft since 2019.

The NFL’s Management Council sent Sorsby a 486-word letter informing him of the league's decision. The letter from NFL Management Council General Counsel Lawrence Ferazani to Sorsby outlined various points to the league's decision, the first mentioning the league's large gap in dates from holding a Supplemental draft, citing why the NFL had no plans to do so.

He also cited the significance of Sorby’s petition to enter quickly following the fallout of the results of his injunction after his legal battle with the NCAA to regain his eligibility for the 2026 College Football season.

“The League has not conducted such a draft for several years and, prior to your submission, the League had no plans to do so this year, as no other player has sought entry. Your petition—filed three business days before the deadline, without any supporting information or documentation, and only after abandoning your recent litigation efforts to avoid NCAA sanctions—does not provide a basis for the league to alter those plans.” read Ferazani’s letter that was obtained and published to social media by Rapoport shortly after the news broke. “The issues presented by your Petition are too significant, and too closely tied to the League’s core integrity interests, to permit meaningful review within the timeline presented.”​

The letter also outlined the league's decision to hold Sorsby eligible for the NFL. The letter cited the NFL’s lack of “complete information” surrounding the NCAA’s investigation into Sorsby’s gambling scandal spanning throughout his collegiate career. As well as citing the multiple violations of the NCAA rules that were broken, along with potential breaches of federal or state laws due to the violations. With that, the NFL Management Council General Counsel mentioned the lack of accountability and failure to address said matters as part of the NFL’s decision.

“Your Petition does not address these matters. Nor does it demonstrate accountability for your conduct or indicate whether, or how, you would adhere to the League’s rules and policies governing the integrity of competition,” read the letter. “Instead, even after receiving notice of the NCAA’s decision rescinding your college eligibility in May, you sought to avoid the consequences of that determination through litigation rather than accepting responsibility for your actions, and you pursued entry into the NFL only after abandoning those efforts.”

With a letter ending with an encouragement to Sorsby to focus and enter during the 2027 NFL Draft cycle, referencing Sorby’s talent. While mentioning that “participation in the NFL is a privilege that carries with it significant responsibilities, including accountability.”

With that, this now leaves Sorsby’s in limbo until the 2027 NFL Draft, where he can officially declare for the NFL again.

Nonetheless, Sorsby’s attorney, Jeffrey Kessler released a statement following the announcement of the NFL’s decision to ESPN as something Sorby’s team will promptly engage with the NFLPA on the decision, calling it a “violation.”

“It is a violation of the CBA and the law,” read the statement obtained by ESPN Senior College Football Insider Pete Thamel. “We will pursue this immediately with the NFLPA."

Sorsby at this time can play in any other professional league other than the NFL since he is ineligible to enter in 2026. He, at this time, can not sign with an NFL team as a free agent.

Latest Texas Tech News

Stay up-to-date on Texas Tech athletics by bookmarking Texas Tech On SI and following us onX/Twitter.