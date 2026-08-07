NBC’s Mike Tomlin Looks Like He’s Going to Be a Television Star

1. Mike Tomlin seemed like a natural during his debut broadcast with NBC on Thursday.

It was clear from the opening that Football Night in America is going to be the Mike Tomlin Show this year, which makes sense. What struck me the most about Tomlin’s first segment was just how fresh he comes off as a television personality. NFL studios shows are a lot of the same old, same old. Tomlin did not come across that way at all.

Mike Tomlin makes his 'Football Night in America' debut for NBC. pic.twitter.com/hn9JZ0OUyW — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 6, 2026

The former Steelers coach came off like someone who has been in broadcasting for many years. In what was hardly a surprise, he was excellent talking about Pittsburgh’s upcoming season.

Tomlin was also super smooth during an interview with Panthers quarterback Bryce Young, although I really need someone to explain to me why both guys had to walk while doing the interview. Is it more exciting to watch two dudes walk and talk instead of just standing still and talking? I don’t get it.

Is Mike Tomlin already great on TV?pic.twitter.com/y4esy06jgk — Deadspin (@Deadspin) August 7, 2026

It’s dumb to judge things after one telecast, but it does appear that Tomlin will bring a much-needed jolt of energy to NBC’s NFL studio this season. We often talk about announcers in the booth who bring a “big-game feel.” Tomlin has that same vibe for the studio show.

2. How? How does this even happen? How can an AD get up on stage at a press conference and knock the school that JUST WON THE NATIONAL TITLE???

NEW: Purdue AD Tommy McClelland in his introductory press conference:



"We are here to win championships. If you don't want to win championships, go to Indiana."



(via @BigTenNetwork)https://t.co/pwjsY4Axo9 pic.twitter.com/nqIYR1ks8Q — On3 (@On3) August 6, 2026

3. We told you earlier this week that Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong said on a podcast that he doesn’t think Babe Ruth existed.

WTF did I just watch



PCA says that Babe Ruth may have never existed



That has to be one of the dumbest things an athlete has ever said pic.twitter.com/PIt8QeS17P — BaseballHistoryNut (@nut_history) August 3, 2026

Well, his comments did not sit well with Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, who eviscerated PCA on First Take.

4. If you didn’t see the highly unusual home run that Ronald Acuna Jr. hit Thursday night, check it out now. Great call by the play-by-play guy on this one.

Ronald Acuña Jr. 2-run HR with some major help from the Marlins outfieldpic.twitter.com/N7jPWeSBLD — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 6, 2026

5. If I’m being 100% honest, when I saw this post, the first thing I said to myself was, “That’s a good thing.”

Dan Le Batard reveals ESPN focus group axed ‘SportsCenter’ commentaries with Mitch Albom, Mike Lupica https://t.co/3Nhx7hyAMY — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 6, 2026

Are we really surprised sports fans didn’t want commentaries from Mike Lupica and Mitch Albom?

6. This week’s SI Media With Jimmy Traina features a conversation with The Ringer’s Bryan Curtis.

Curtis goes in depth on CBS’s decision to put Tony Romo on leave following his arrest for OWI, moving J.J. Watt into the network’s No. 1 booth with Jim Nantz and what the future holds for Romo. In addition, we talk about where Greg Olsen fits into all this, Ian Eagle’s standing at CBS and what others in the business think of Romo.

Other topics discussed with Curtis include Aaron Rodgers’s controversial interview with Pat McAfee, the bizarre situation of ESPN laying off Karl Ravech but still having him call games, the “Embrace Debate” mantra and much more.

Following Curtis, Sal Licata from SNY TV and The Sal Licata Show joins me for our weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week, we discuss the Dodgers acquiring pitcher Tarik Skubal at the trade deadline, Carrie Underwood’s Sunday Night Football theme song, The Odyssey, the death of Sopranos actor Vincent Pastore and more

You can listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast below or on Apple and Spotify.

You can also watch SI Media With Jimmy Traina on YouTube.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: It’s this time of year for fantasy football commissioners.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Google. You can also follow Jimmy on X and Instagram.